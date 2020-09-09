Colman: THE POLITICS OF RESENTMENT

By

THE POLITICS OF RESENTMENT

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 9/10/20

Periodically, American politics is bolstered by the politics of resentment.

The politics of resentment is a dislike or hatred of a person, of a specific group, or of different phenomena.

The resentment can be directed toward African-Americans, Asians, Latinos,

The resentment can also be directed toward unemployment, bad schools, inflation, crime, immigrants, and low wages.

(In Europe, the group most frequently resented has been the Jews, often deemed to be the killers of Jesus Christ. Jews are also targeted because there are concerns that Jews control a nation’s finances, unemployment levels, and artistic tastes.)

By comparison, America is a bastion of freedom compared with Europe and other continents. Yet, America is not free from the politics of resentment.

Over many years, some Americans have been incarcerated because of resentment.

Perhaps the best example is the internment, during World War II, of people of Japanese ancestry. About 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry were interned under Order 9066, promulgated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who is considered by many Americans to have been a great humanitarian. Of the 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry, about 80,000 were American citizens.

During World War II, America was at war with Japan, Germany, and Italy. While the American government did incarcerate some Americans of German and Italian heritage, the numbers were small. The Japanese, who looked different from Caucasian Americans were easy to round up. Their homes and other property were confiscated. They were put into concentration camps until the war ended.

Today in America, resentment is mostly reserved for African-Americans and Latinos.

The African-Americans are often looked upon as a bunch of criminals — criminals who commit robbery, arson, and murder. Some Americans see African-Americans as welfare cases who receive money and other benefits from the federal government (and other American governments).

Latinos are often seen as illegal aliens who crossed America’s southern border to obtains welfare, food, and housing from the American government. Many American public school districts have to hire special teachers to help Latinos learn English.

Certain American presidents have exploited the politics of resentment. In addition to Franklin Roosevelt, Presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and Donald Trump have inflamed the politics of resentment.

Nixon harbored anti-Semitic attitudes. He often referred to his national security advisor and secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, as “Jew Boy.” During Watergate, Nixon wanted to know if Deep Throat (Mark Felt), the man who provided information to the Washington Post about White House crimes, was Jewish. Felt was not Jewish and at the time of Watergate was a high-level employee of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Reagan often spoke of Welfare Queens, a pejorative terms for African-American women.

Trump, when running for president in 2015-2016, spoke derogatively of Latinos, calling them “rapists.”

To a certain extent, the politics of resentment works. Nixon in 1968 spoke of law and order, a euphemism for African-American crime. Trump has made no secret of his dislike of Latinos. Both Nixon and Trump won the presidency.

Usually, the politics of resentment lasts for a few years and then dies down. In the early years of the 20th century, one could see signs in front of real estate for sale or for rent. Some of these signs said, “No blacks, no pets, and no Jews.” Today’s Jews have become an integral part of American culture, and they are very influential in such places as Wall Street, Hollywood, Broadway, academia, the arts, the news media, and publishing.

The politics of resentment is not gone from America. On Nov. 3, 2020, there is a chance that Trump will be defeated in his effort to win a second term as president. Trump has insulted many people, especially the Vietnam War veteran (and prisoner of war), John McCain. After his return to America from North Vietnam, McCain became a U.S. senator from Arizona. Trump criticized McCain before and after McCain’s death in 2018.

If Trump loses in 2020, it may be because enough Americans believe that Trump has gone too far in his criticism of McCain and all the others that Trump has belittled.

Americans have a sense of fair play. No one should be surprised if that sense of fair plays leads to Trump’s defeat.