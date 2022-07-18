Colman: THE SURVEILLANCE STATE

By

Use Tik Tok and the Chinese Communist Party is monitoring you. Drive on most main streets in America and the local cops are monitoring you. Every neighbor that has a “RING” type device, is monitoring you. Go to a public building or large private building and you are monitored. Have a car with a locator device? Everybody is monitoring you. In America today, except if you are in a bunker, without security inside, you are being monitored. It is amazing that the cops can not more quickly find criminals due to the surveillance devices everywhere. Dr. Colman is asking you to understand the lack of privacy we have. Big Brother, public and private, is watching you.

THE SURVEILLANCE STATE

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 7/19/22

The American government is watching you. You have no privacy.

Think of all the ways that surveillance can be conducted.

Use a credit or debit card, and some entity will know what you bought.

Go to a pharmacy to buy medication, and certain people, especially government spies, will know what you purchased. If you purchase an abortion pill, some government entity may want to prosecute you.

Crossing a state border can become like the Europe of decades ago. Someone government official may want to see your papers.

If you pay your annual synagogue dues by check, credit card, or debit card, the government will know that you are Jewish. If the government were run by Nazis, you would be marked for death.

If you make a telephone call to an abortion clinic, the government will be able to find out and, perhaps, prosecute you if your state of residence restricts or bans abortion.

Flying from one state to another may require you to fill out forms inquiring about the purpose of your trip. Failure to provide accurate information may led to your being charged with perjury.

Someday, gasoline-powered cars may be banned, and drivers will be permitted to use only electricity-powered vehicles. Government agents will be able to detect who is not driving the proper kind of vehicle.

American census forms can ask questions about one’s race, sex, place of birth, and religion. The census is only supposed to count the number of individuals living in a given place. But government wants to do more than count heads.

Users of social media (like Facebook) can be monitored for what writers say.

As described in George Orwell’s “1984,” you will have no privacy and will be open to government attack.

Look at China, a nation that consistently monitors the activity of its citizens. What’s happening in China could easily happen elsewhere.

In America, the surveillance state is here to stay unless citizens rise up and demand that government stop the collection of data –- and possible prosecution — of Americans.

Americans must be free to shop and free to travel. Without proper protections, as Orwell said, “Big Brother is watching you.”