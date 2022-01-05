Colman: THE THIRD WAY

By

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to he California Political News and Views 1/6/22

Does anyone remember Tony Blair, the British prime minister from 1997 to 2007?

Blair, like President Bill Clinton, who held America’s highest political office from 1993 to 2001, talked about how a left-of-center party can win elections.

Both Blain and Clinton mentioned a Third Way, a very moderate course of action for a left-of-center political party.

According to an internet search, “The third way is a political position akin to centrism that attempts to reconcile right-wing and left-wing politics by advocating a varying synthesis of center-right economic platforms with some center-left social politics.”

Blair, a member of the British Labor Party, did not adhere to the party’s traditional socialist tendencies. In some ways, Blair was more like the Conservative (Tory) British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher.

Thatcher is remembered for her free-market, anti-labor views. Blair, while not exactly like Thatcher, promoted centrist views.

Clinton was not an advocate of big government. He signed legislation for reform of the welfare system. From 1996 to 2000, Clinton presided over four consecutive balanced budgets.

When Newt Gingrich became Speaker of the House in 1995, he demanded that Clinton balance the American federal budget. Clinton agreed to go along with Gingrich as long as the budget did not cut benefits for Social Security and Medicare.

In his January 1996 State of the Union address, Clinton said, “The era of big government is over.” Clinton, first elected president in November 1992, won a handsome victory for re-election in November 1996.

Why are Blair and Clinton important? They are important because they both, by embodying a centrist philosophy, were able to win elections. Blair won three consecutive British elections, a Labor Party record.

President Joseph Biden, a Democrat, elected in November 2020, has not adhered to a centrist philosophy. Instead, Biden has supported many of the left-wing ideas of America’s Democratic Party.

Biden supports universal pre-school, universal child care, and strong environmental controls over the use of fossil fuels.

Biden is running — like such predecessors as George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump — huge deficits. Bush, Obama, and Trump — unlike Clinton — never balanced a federal budget.

In addition, Biden is presiding over high inflation. In December 2021, the federal government reported that inflation, from November 2020 to November 2021 was 6.8 percent, the highest inflation rate since 1982, nearly 40 years ago.

If Biden wants to be a successful president, he ought to follow the policies of Blair and Clinton. If Biden adheres to an ultra-liberal strategy he may find that the Republicans will pick up 40 to 60 seats in Congress in 2022. Moreover, he may also find that, in 2024, a Republican will be elected president.

Biden needs a Third Way.