Colman: THE TYRANNY OF TAXATION BECOMES EASIER IN CALIFORNIA

THE TYRANNY OF TAXATION BECOMES EASIER IN CALIFORNIA

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 9/15/20

The tyranny of excessive taxation has become easier in California.

In early September 2020, the California Supreme Court refused to review a lower state court’s decision that makes raising local taxes easier.

Under California’s Proposition 218 of 1996, a local government’s decision to raise taxes must win voter approval. Under this proposition, a local government could raise general-purpose taxes (such as a sales tax) by a simple majority vote. However, a tax for a specific purpose (such as early childhood education) would require a two-thirds vote.

The California Supreme Court’s action (really an inaction), in effect, changed the rules for raising local taxes. The court declined to intervene in a lower court’s decision that ruled that local tax increases passed by voter initiatives only need a simple majority of votes to pass, not a two-thirds majority. However, the supreme court’s action did not change the two-thirds requirement for passage of ballot measures sought by local governments.

For example, if a labor union collected enough signatures to place a local tax-increase measure for a specific purpose (such as improved sewer management) on the ballot, only a simple majority of voters would now be needed for passage. But if a local government put the same measure on the ballot, a two-thirds vote would be needed.

California can be considered an overtaxed state. Currently, California has the nation’s highest sales tax, the nation’s highest (or second highest) gasoline tax, and the nation’s top bracket (13.3 percent) for the state’s personal income tax.

At some point, additional taxation in California could drive residents and businesses to relocate to another state or nation. Higher taxes on businesses could easily mean that the a given business would have to raise prices, relocate, close down, or cut the payroll. Higher taxes on businesses could easily become a job-killer.

California more and more resembles a one-party state — a state in which all state-wide elected offices are run by Democrats. Both houses of the state legislature have two-thirds (or more) Democratic majorities. Such a situation resembles Vladimir Putin’s Russia more than it resembles a democracy.

The time has come to have more political competition. Sadly, the California Republican Party has not been able to elect enough candidates to have an impact on state politics. California Republicans need new leadership to make the state’s politics more competitive. The failure of California Republicans to win elections means more and more tyrannical taxation.