Colman: THE WORK OF GOD

THE WORK OF GOD

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 4/5/23

What is the work of God? In Latin, “Opus Dei” means the work of God.”

The letters “dei” are the same letters used to abbreviate the policy of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion).

Certain politicians, bureaucrats, businesses, labor unions, and nonprofit organizations are demanding DEI in university admissions, in hiring, and in regulating aspects of the American economy.

Who established these DEI criteria? And what happens to organizations that ignore DEI? Is DEI codified as government policy or as law? In addition, could these organizations face fines and perhaps criminal penalties for not using DEI criteria?

Linked to DEI is a demand for reparations for certain Americans whose ancestors were slaves. Slavery was abolished after the American Civil War (1861-1865). Specifically, the Fifteenth Amendment to the American Constitution, according to Wikipedia, “prohibits the denial of the right to vote based on race, color or previous condition of servitude.” The amendment passed both houses of Congress in 1869 and was ratified by the necessary number of states in 1870.

How does one determine who qualifies for reparations? And if there are reparations, who pays the bill? Is the bill to be paid by the descendants of slave holders or the residents of states in which slavery was permitted?

Trying to figure out who gets paid could be an administrative disaster. Could there be mistakes in computing who gets paid and how much money is to be spent?

In California, the state government and certain cities are discussing reparations. Do these entities know that California was admitted to the United State as a free state, not a slave state. Why should residents of California have to be involved in paying reparations?

If some entity –- federal, state, regional, or local — has to pay reparations, can the people in that entity vote on the matter?

There is no question that certain residents of the United States have been wronged. People of Japanese ancestry were, during World War II, forcibly interned by the federal government of the United States. The order for the internment was initiated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who signed Executive Order 9066 in 1942. The order came shortly after Imperial Japan attacked the United States on Dec. 7, 1941.

Executive Order 9066 resulted in the incarceration and internment of about 125,000 people of Japanese ancestry living in the United States. Many of these people of Japanese ancestry were American citizens. Congress did not approve Roosevelt’s order. Since when are people legally residing in the United States to be deprived of life, liberty, or property?

During World War II, American residents of German and Italian ancestry were also detained. During the war, the United States was fighting Germany and Italy.

According to Wikipedia, President Ronald Reagan, “signed into law the Civil Liberties Act of 1988 which officially apologized for the incarceration on behalf of the U.S. government and authorized a payment of $20,000 (equivalent to $46,000 in 2021) to each former detainee who was still alive when the [1988] act was signed into law.” The act was directed at people of Japanese ancestry.

Ironically during World War II Germany, then ruled by Nazis, was putting its own residents and residents of nations conquered by Germany into concentration camps and killing these people. In these camps, some six million Jews (and other peoples the Nazis hated) were exterminated. There was no reason for the United States to imitate Nazi behavior.

In today’s society, reparations, if paid at all, should be replaced by funds to be used toward the education (vocational or university-level) of low-income people.

It’s too late to pay reparations for 19th century American injustices. Wronged Americans should look to the future, not the past.