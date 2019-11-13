Colman: THREE PILLARS

By

The defining moment came early in the first Democrat presidential debate. All the candidates raised their hands when asked if they would provide free health care for illegal aliens. In all of the debates not a single word about the victims of illegal aliens, sympathy for those killed by the criminals from foreign countries—and no answer to the question about what the victims of the illegal aliens and policies that allow them to stay in our nation—as law breakers. “ What have Democratic candidates said about America’s allies, which include Japan, South Korea, Great Britain, France, Germany, and many other nations? Trump his been critical of America’s allies, making them wonder if America is a true friend. Biden should make it very clear that he supports America’s allies and will do whatever is necessary to defend them. Israel is not a formal ally of the U.S., but Israel, now a technological superpower, can help provide America with assistance in combating cyber warfare. In the last 15 years, Israel has become technologically advanced in the fields of artificial intelligence, what is called Big Data (the kind of thing that Google and Facebook do), and enhanced productivity in industry and agriculture. Biden should stress the importance of Israel in keeping America strong. AOC and her squad are opposed to the existence of Israel—yet not a single Democrat candidate—except for Gabbard of Hawaii, has come out in favor of the only free nation in the Middle East. Democrats get the Jewish vote as they go about killing the aid and support for Israel. As a Jew, I am embarrassed that an American political Party is trying to support terrorists by killing off Israel.

THREE PILLARS

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 11/14/19

Can anyone name three things that former Vice President Joe Biden supports?

Now a 2020 candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, Biden’s platform, if it exists, is a mystery. Basically, Biden’s main argument is that he can defeat President Donald Trump in November 2020.

With Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), who is also a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, there are dozens of platform planks. She wants universal health care for all Americans, free tuition at state universities, a wealth tax on Americans with a high net worth, and higher taxes on corporations.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) wants things similar to what Warren wants.

Biden needs to express clearly three main platform planks. Why three? It’s hard for people to remember a higher number. President Woodrow Wilson, in office from 1913 to 1921, came up with his plan called Fourteen Points. The plan outlined terms for peace to end World War I. Can any one remember any single point?

To define his campaign, Biden should say that he supports three things: (1) a strong national defense; (2) a higher standard of living for Americans earning $30,000 to $300,000 a year; and (3) medical care for all Americans using the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), which was passed by Congress when Biden was Barack Obama’s vice president (2009 to 2017).

Using the media, including social media, Biden should keep repeating his three planks. This is what commercial advertising does. It’s much easier to remember something that is frequently repeated. Is there anyone who doesn’t know that Tide detergent comes in an orange box?

To date, the Democratic presidential candidates have not spoken about national defense. The United States has adversaries in China, North Korea, and Iran. Does anyone know what the Democratic candidates plan to do if Iran develops a nuclear weapon and the means to deliver that weapon?

What have Democratic candidates said about America’s allies, which include Japan, South Korea, Great Britain, France, Germany, and many other nations? Trump his been critical of America’s allies, making them wonder if America is a true friend. Biden should make it very clear that he supports America’s allies and will do whatever is necessary to defend them.

Israel is not a formal ally of the U.S., but Israel, now a technological superpower, can help provide America with assistance in combating cyber warfare. In the last 15 years, Israel has become technologically advanced in the fields of artificial intelligence, what is called Big Data (the kind of thing that Google and Facebook do), and enhanced productivity in industry and agriculture. Biden should stress the importance of Israel in keeping America strong.

To reinforce Biden’s commitment to America’s allies, he should visit Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Israel, and perhaps other friendly countries.

Part of national defense is having a first-class educational system. Biden should make a commitment to education, especially in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Such a commitment is not unprecedented. When the Soviet Union launched Sputnik, the first man-made earth satellite, there was fear in America that the nation was lagging in education, especially in science. Sputnik, launched on Oct. 4, 1957, spurred President Dwight Eisenhower and Congress to pass the National Education Defense Act, which began an overhaul of America’s educational programs. Twelve years later, in July 1969, the United States became the first nation to put men on the moon and return them safely to earth.

In the 1950’s and 1960’s, America was a wealthy nation. Residents were buying new homes and cars, obtaining higher salaries, and feeling good about the future.

Today, there is a perception that Middle America has been losing ground. Much of Trump’s support in the 2016 election came from people, especially in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin, who believed that they did not have great economic prospects. Biden should campaign on raising Middle America’s standard of living so that Americans can look forward to future years. The middle class should be able to buy the things they need at affordable prices.

Health care is a worry for many people who don’t have it. But health care in America is very expensive. The cost per person is $10,000 to $11,000 annually. Biden, instead of coming up with the multi-trillion-dollar program, should propose closing any gaps in Obamacare. Biden could argue that a new version of Obamacare would bring piece of mind to people who lack health benefits and not bankrupt the treasury. Biden could propose that people who like their health-care plans can keep them.

If Biden wants to be president, he should support the three pillars outlined here.

Americans want to know that someone in power is addressing the nation’s needs. It’s not enough for a candidate to say that he or she could beat Trump.