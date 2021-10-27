Colman: THROW THEM OUT

By

THROW THEM OUT

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 10/28/21

Stale and unworkable ideas have been dominating Republicans and Democrats for over a generation.

With America’s two major political parties, it’s time for a change in thinking and in policies.

On Jan. 21, 2017, Donald Trump’s first full day as president, the Republicans controlled the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives.

On Jan. 21, 2021, Joseph Biden’s first full day as president, the Democrats controlled all three institutions.

During Trump’s time as president, Republicans lost control of much of the federal government. Why would anyone want to support Trump for any elective office after Republicans lost so much during his four years as president?

Like the Republicans, the Democrats have nothing new to offer. All the Democrats can do is offer more of the tired, old polices of the Welfare State. Democrats are clinging to the polices of Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson — policies that expand the scope and control — of government over the lives of individual Americans.

Over the last 20 years, America has been in a state of decline. The national debt is now close to $30 trillion. (In 1981, the debt was $1 trillion.) The public schools are failing. Crime is rampant. Inflation is devaluing the average American’s income and savings. Immigrants, especially those without skills, are pouring across America’s southern border. China is embarking on imperialistic control over much of Asia. China threatens international trade routes in the South China Sea.

So-called progressive Democrats want nation-wide child care, universal pre-school, expanded health benefits in such areas as dental health and vision care. In addition, progressive Democrats demand that groups, not individuals, have special privileges. These Democrats do not necessarily favor merit in hiring and in school admissions.

Republicans are simply saying “no” to what the Democrats propose. Why aren’t Republicans coming up with new ideas?

Almost a year after losing the presidency, Donald Trump is still talking about what he calls the stolen 2020 presidential election. If Trump wants to run for president again, in 2024, where are his ideas about the future?

At Stanford University, there is the Hoover Institution of War, Revolution, and Peace. The institution is made up largely — but not exclusively — of Republicans of accomplishment in politics, foreign affairs, academia, science, and culture. The institution’s fellows are not wild radicals but are serious thinkers, who generally support what might be called a traditional view of limited government.

Republicans would be well advised to listen to what Hoover Institution fellows have to say.

According to the institution’s website, “This institution supports the Constitution of the United States. . . its Bill of Rights, and its methods of representative government.”

The website continues: “Both our social and economic systems are based on private enterprise from which springs initiative and ingenuity . . . Ours is a system where the Federal Government should undertake no government, social or economic action, except where local government, or the people, cannot undertake it for themselves.”

Among institution fellows are: Thomas Sowell (the free-market, black economist); Sam Nunn (a former Democratic senator from Georgia); Henry Kissinger (the former secretary of state); Ayann Hirsi Ali; (the Somali-born Dutch-American black activist and author of the book “Infidel”); Pete Wilson (a former Republican governor of California); and Victor Davis Hanson (the newspaper columnist and academic).

A former Institution fellow is the late George Shultz, secretary of state (from 1982 to 1989) under President Ronald Reagan.

The Republican Party would benefit from listening to and following the ideas of the Hoover Institution.

Recently, the institution, reported that China is ahead of the United States in such technologies as computing, the manufacture of semiconductors (silicon chips), and the development of long-life batteries.

The time has come for the Republican Party to divest itself of old ideologies and to start winning elections. The party, like the Democratic Party, is looking backwards.

America needs something other than an expanded Welfare State, which promises that the government will take care of everyone — whether employed or unemployed — from birth to death.

Democrats always want more bureaucracy.

Republicans should offer non-discriminatory solutions to the nation’s problems — problems such as rebuilding infrastructure (with private cash), providing privately funded health care, and maintaining a strong defense against all foreign enemies.

The time has come to throw out the old order — Republican and Democratic.