Colman: TRUMP AND TRADE

NAFTA, GATT, the possible TPP and more are all trade agreements based more on what is “good” for other nations, with the United States giving jobs, money and companies, while getting voted against in the United Nations and laughed at by foreign governments and corporations. In his Inaugural speech President Trump made clear—all agreements that the U.S. participates in will be based first on what is right for America. But Ricardo has interesting ideas about trade two hundred years ago. It would be good for our folks to understand all aspects trade. It is important to our nation and economy. In todays world all trade is global. Thanks to transportation and the Internet, with are one market. Watch the negotiations between the U.S. and other nations on tariffs. End the tariffs in both countries or force a trade war. Not good for anybody. Time for us to study trade issues.

TRUMP AND TRADE

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views 1/23/17



Was President Donald Trump paying attention while taking his university courses in economics?

In recent weeks, Trump has criticized Carrier, the air-conditioning company and Toyota, the car company. Carrier has wanted to move some of its production to Mexico. Toyota would like to build an automobile plant in Mexico.

Trump graduated from the prestigious Wharton School of Economics at the University of Pennsylvania. If he had focused on international trade, he would have learned that Mexico does not really pose a threat to American business. Mexico only seems to pose a threat.

Let’s use an example from Economics Help (www.economicshelp.org).

This website gives a theoretical comparison between the United Kingdom and India. Without trade, the UK can make one pound of textiles in an hour but can also produce four books in the same amount of time (one hour).

India, however, needs two hours to make one pound of textiles and three hours to make the same amount of books.

The chart below summarizes the information.

_______________________________________________________

Country Textiles Books

(hours (hours

used) used)

_______________________________________________________

UK 1 4

India 2 3

_______________________________________________________

Total 3 7

_______________________________________________________

With both countries working independently of each other, 3 hours total are needed to make textiles and 7 hours total are needed to make books. Clearly, the UK is better than India in making books.

But what would happen if the UK made the books and India made the textiles?

According to the website (www.economicshelp.org) a new chart would emerge.

_______________________________________________________

Country Textiles Books

(hours (hours

used) used)

_______________________________________________________

UK 0 8

India 4 0

_______________________________________________________

Total 4 8

_______________________________________________________

Without going through some cumbersome mathematics, both the UK and India would be better off by trading with each other. Textile production — comparing the first chart with the second — would go from 3 to 4, and book production would go from 7 to 8.



If the UK and India traded, production of textiles and books would go up. Higher quantities of both items would be available.

This idea about the advantages of trade was developed 200 years ago. The idea came from David Ricardo of the UK and is explained in his 1817 book, “On the Principles of Political Economy and Taxation.”

Ricardo was of Sephardic Jewish origin. His ancestors went from Portugal to the Netherlands and then to Britain. Ricardo, born in London, was the third of 17 children. He was born in 1772 and died in 1823. He made a fortune on the London Stock Exchange.

Perhaps President Trump ought to familiarize himself with Ricardo’s ideas on economics.