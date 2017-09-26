Colman: TRUMP AND “TRAITORS” IN SPORTS

By

TRUMP AND “TRAITORS” IN SPORTS

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views 9/27/17



Are they traitors? On Sunday, September 24, 2017, President Donald Trump blasted professional football players who locked arms and knelt while the national anthem was played.

“Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of the total),” the president wrote on September 24, 2017.

The president continued: “The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race,” the president continued. “It is about respect for our Country, Flag, and National Anthem. NFL [National Football League] must respect this.”

According to The Wall Street Journal (September 25, 2017), “The NFL is a sports and marketing juggernaut, a $14 billion-a-year machine that produces the most valuable content on television.” The NFL has, the Journal said, ” . . . a plan to grow revenues to $25 billion during the next decade.”

Rather that verbally criticizing professional football, Trump might want to have the Internal Revenue Service review the tax-exempt status of the NFL.

Until recent years, the NFL operated as a tax-exempt organization. Such organizations do not have to pay federal income tax.

The NFL announced that “it’s voluntarily relinquishing its tax-exempt status,” Time magazine reported on April 28, 2015.

The NFL, when it was tax-exempt, was acting as if it were a charity like the American Cancer Society or the Red Cross.

What Donald Trump needs is a Lois Lerner. In 2013, Lois Lerner, an employee of the IRS, was criticized for hampering conservative groups’ applications for tax-exempt status. In May 2013, Lerner was placed on paid administrative leave. Later, she retired from the IRS.

Lerner worked for the IRS during the administration of President Barack Obama.

Trump might want to hire Lerner to determine if, for all those years that the NFL operated as a tax-exempt organization, the NFL violated any federal tax laws.

Don’t get mad, Mr. Trump. Get even.