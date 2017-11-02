Colman: TRUMP TAX PLAN PUNISHES CALIFORNIA

By

My good friend Dr. Richard Colman clearly shows that the Trump plan punishes the State of California for its high tax rates. Maybe California deserves to be punished. Under current IRS codes we get a deduction for our State income taxes—the highest in the nation. We have out of control spending. So, maybe a slap in the face is needed—and Trump is willing to say "the Emperor is wearing no clothes." If the people of California want a tax decrease, it has to start at home. Maybe those that can afford a $1.5 million home should pay attention to Sacramento and instead of voting for more taxes, more bonds and tax and spend Democrats, they should vote for fiscally responsible legislators and office holders. Do not blame President Trump for the economic illiterates running California.

TRUMP TAX PLAN PUNISHES CALIFORNIA

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views, 11/3/17



The Trump tax plan is very bad news for California homeowners, especially those homeowners who live near the Pacific Coast.

The new tax plan, prepared by both the Trump administration and Congress, would severely penalize homeowners who live in states that, in 2016, voted for Hillary Clinton.

California is one such state. Others states are New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Illinois.

The new tax plan would limit tax deductions for people who itemize their federal income-tax returns.

Currently, a California homeowner, on his federal tax return, can deduct $1 million in mortgage interest. He can also deduct all of his property taxes.

According to The Wall Street Journal (Nov. 2, 2017), the mortgage-interest tax deduction for a home loan would go from a cap of $1 million to a cap of $500,000. The deduction for property taxes would be limited to $10,000 per year.

A decent home in coastal California can easily cost $2 million. If there were a $1.5 million loan on the property, only $500,000 of that loan, under the new tax plan, could be deducted. On a $1.5 million loan (a 30-year fixed-rate loan at 4 percent), the mortgage interest, according to www.interest.com, would be $60,000 a year for the first 10 years of the loan.

On a $500,000 loan under the same terms, the mortgage interest would be $20,000 a year.

The current property tax on a $2 million home would be $20,000 per year (or more). Of the $20,000, only $10,000 a year would be, under the new tax scheme, tax deductible.

If a homeowner were earning $90,000 a year, he could deduct, under present law, $60,000 in mortgage interest and another $20,000 in property-tax payments. Thus, the homeowner’s taxable income would be, assuming no other deductions, $20,000. ($90,000 minus $60,000 minus another $20,000 equals $10,000.)

Under the new tax plan, the homeowner could deduct $20,000 for mortgage interest and $10,000 for property taxes. The homeowner would have a tax burden of $70,000. ($100,000 minus $20,000 minus another $10,000 equals $70,000.)

These calculations assume that the homeowner is not affected by the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT). The AMT can place limits on deductions.

The $100,000 a year homeowner, assuming no other deductions would see his taxable income go from $10,000 a year to $70,000 a year — an increase of $60,000 (or 700 percent extra).

If the owner of a $2 million California home wanted to sell, the potential buyer would pay more in taxes. Thus, the seller of the home would have to reduce his asking price because the buyer would have a larger tax burden.

The new tax plan is basically a dagger pointed at the heart of a California homeowner.

How much value will a California home lose? No one can provide an exact answer.

One of the consequences of the new tax plan could be a mass exodus of California homeowners to other states or other countries.

This exodus may already have begun. In 2012, California voters passed Proposition 30, which raised income taxes and the sales tax. According to the Internal Revenue Service, 300,000 people left California in the wake of Proposition 30.

California has some other tax-related matters. The state has the nation’s highest sales tax and the highest top bracket of any state’s personal income tax (13.3 percent).

On November 1, 2017, the gasoline tax in California, already the highest in the nation, went up by 12 cents per gallon. Moreover, on the same date, vehicle-registration fees also increased.

California currently has 40 million people, more than all of Canada. Over the next few years, California’s population could fall below Canada’s population level, which is now at 37 million people.

When he was president, Barack Obama said “elections have consequences.” Under President Donald Trump, Obama’s comment on elections may have been an understatement.