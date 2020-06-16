Colman: TRUMP’S HISTORIC MISTAKE ON GERMANY

By

TRUMP’S HISTORIC MISTAKE ON GERMANY

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 6/17/20

Without consulting America’s military allies in Europe, President Donald Trump announced on June 5, 2020, that the United States would remove 25 percent of the American troops now stationed in Germany.

Currently, the U.S. has 34,500 service members stationed in Germany. By September 2020, that number is scheduled to be cut to 25,000.

Trump appears to be ignorant of European history. In 1870, 1914, and 1939, Germany waged war against France and other countries.

Germany did not become a unified nation until 1871. Before that year, Germany was a confederation of different, but somewhat similar, regions.

In the past, nationalists and leaders with aggressive intentions toward neighboring nations have come to power in Germany. Adolf Hitler is an example.

German nationalism is not dead; it is dormant.

Today, in Germany, there is a far-right party called Alternative to Germany. (The party is known as AfD in German.) In recent years, AfD, despite some current disarray, has become quite influential, especially after the German government in 2015 allowed immigrants from Syria to enter German territory.

One frightening scenario is German withdrawal from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

An militarily independent Germany may want to develop nuclear weapons, possibly because Germany has doubts that the United States would continue to protect Germany from Russian aggression or aggression from a nation other than Russia.

Trump should have consulted such nations as France and Great Britain — Germany attacked both nations during World War II — before removing more troops from Germany.

Trump may have some complaints about Germany’s failure to pay two percent of its gross domestic product towards defense, including NATO defense. NATO has 28 members, including the U.S., Britain, and France.

NATO, founded in 1949, has agreement that an attack on one NATO nation is an attack on all NATO nations.

Rather than autocratically removing American troops from Germany, Trump should have used diplomacy to reach an agreement about the number of troops the U.S. needs to station in Germany.

During World War II, Germany exterminated six million Jews living in Germany and other European nations that, during the war, Germany had conquered. Ask anyone who is Jewish what he thinks of removing American troops from Germany. Also, ask any Israeli Jew.

The Jewish people have been around for a long time. According to the Hebrew calendar, the current year is 5780. In 70 A.D. (C.E.), the Romans forced many Jews out of Biblical Israel. The Jews went to Africa, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For 2000 years, the Jews. as expatriates from Biblical Israel, experienced persecution. On May 14, 1948, a new State of Israel (in the region of Biblical Israel) was established, giving Jews a their own homeland.

After losing World War II, Germany was divided into four zones. The zones were controlled by Britain, France, America, and the Soviet Union. The Soviet zone was called East Germany. The other three zones became West Germany.

West Germany became a democracy. East Germany became a Soviet satellite and lacked freedom of speech, religion, and the press.

Under the European Recovery Act (also called the Marshall Plan because U.S. General and Secretary of State George Marshall proposed, in 1947, the rebuilding of Europe), the United States helped reconstruct Germany after the war. Heavily involved with the Marshall Plan were U.S. President Harry Truman and Dean Acheson, who became Truman’s secretary of state in 1949.

Disrupting the Marshall-Truman-Acheson architecture for Europe carries great risk. Taking American troops out of Germany may encourage imperialist, anti-German adventures by Russia. In 2014, Russia annexed the eastern part of Ukraine and also took over Crimea. These Russian actions were the first changes to the European map since the end of World War II.

In 1989, the infamous Berlin Wall, constructed in 1961 to keep East Germans from fleeing to West Germany, came down. In October 1990, East and West Germany became united and formed one Germany. NATO allies like Britain and France wanted assurance that a united Germany would continue to part of NATO and not become an independent nation in Europe. Germany agreed to the British and French demands. In addition, Germany agreed to remain part of the European Union, an essentially free-trade area in Europe.

Since Germany became a democracy, the nation has behaved well. No wars have broken out between Germany and its neighbors.

World War II ended in Europe in May 1945, some 75 years ago. The continent has remained at peace. (There was some short-term military activity in the 1990’s in the former Yugoslavia.)

However, 75 years in historical terms is a short time. From the days of the Roman Empire (some 2,000 years ago), Europe has had many internecine wars, many of which involved Germany. There was the Thirty Years War from 1618 to 1648, the Napoleonic Wars, World War I, and World War II.

U.S. withdrawal from NATO might lead to an unraveling of European unity and perhaps war among European nations.

Trump ought to inform himself of European history before implementing his reckless decision to withdraw any more American troops from Germany.