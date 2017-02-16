Colman: TRUMP’S SERIOUS BLUNDER ABOUT EUROPE’S DEFENSE

By

The Free World has a responsibility to protect itself and maybe even extend freedom to others. This means a military and that costs money. Having an organization like NATO provides greater safety and saves money for all concerned. But, the question is not the need for NATO, but the financing of the organization. Are all the members paying their fair share? Why should the United States, 3,000 miles away from Europe, pay the major share of the expense? “President Trump’s reckless remarks on the cost defending America’s European allies are unwarranted and may bring about a far worse situation than Americans’ having to spend some extra money to assure European tranquility. No one wants an unpredictable — and nuclear-armed — Germany. Just ask residents of France, Britain, America, or Israel.” At what point does asking for equality in payments become reckless? Friends should be able to discuss the cost of doing business without putting their safety in danger. What do you think?

TRUMP’S SERIOUS BLUNDER ABOUT EUROPE’S DEFENSE

By Richard Colman, California Political News and Views 2/16/17



By publicly asking America’s European allies to contribute more to national defense, President Donald Trump may be grossly mishandling a vital national-security matter.

By strict accounting measurements, the United States is paying, in terms of the percent of gross domestic product, more for national defense than such allies as Great Britain, France, Germany, and other members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Trump may be correct in asking other NATO countries to contribute more money, but are the president’s methods correct? One could argue that asking the Europeans to pay more for defense should be done in private, diplomatic negotiations.

By going public, Trump is raising, among European allies and their respective populations, this question: Can the United State be considered a reliable ally?

It is not that hard to imagine that some German political figure, perhaps a German nationalist, might say something like: “We Germans cannot trust America. We need our own nuclear weapons!“

In 1870, 1914, and 1939, Germany waged war against France and other European nations. In World War II, is there any doubt that Adolf Hitler would have used nuclear weapons if Nazi Germany had had them? Amplifying the issue is what the Nazis would have done if they could have put nuclear weapons inside rockets like the V-1 and the V-2. The Nazis launched both types of rockets against Britain during World War II.

A future in which today’s Germany has nuclear weapons has unforeseen consequences.

If the United States abandons NATO, the odds of Germany’s building nuclear weapons increases dramatically.

The doctrine of Limited Warfare, enunciated by such figures Henry Kissinger and Gen. Maxwell Taylor argues that possession of nuclear weapons may be a deceptive deterrent. In a future war, they argue, no nation would want to be the first to use nuclear weapons. But Kissinger and Taylor could be wrong.

If Russia, using conventional weapons, attacked Danzig, Poland, (now Gdansk, Poland) would an American president want to retaliate using nuclear weapons, realizing that 30 million Americans or more might lose their lives in a nuclear exchange? Before World War II, opponents of American entry into that war screamed: “It is worth dying for Danzig?”

For many centuries, European nations have fought wars against one another. Since 1945, with the exception of some limited military action in the former Yugoslavia in 1999, Europe has had 72 years of peace. Enjoying that peace has been possible because of American pledges to defend freedom in Europe.

People need to remember that Germany, in World War II, did more than attack other nations. The Nazis murdered six million European Jews.

President Trump’s reckless remarks on the cost defending America’s European allies are unwarranted and may bring about a far worse situation than Americans’ having to spend some extra money to assure European tranquility.

No one wants an unpredictable — and nuclear-armed — Germany. Just ask residents of France, Britain, America, or Israel.