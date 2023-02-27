Colman: WASHINGTON, D.C.:  THE 51st STATE?

By

WASHINGTON, D.C.: THE 51st STATE?

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 2/28/23

Various liberal politicians have proposed that Washington, D.C. become the 51st state. “D.C.” stand for the District of Columbia.

Is statehood for the nation’s capital a good idea or just politics to increase Democratic membership in the Senate and the House of Representatives?

Those individuals advocating statehood for Washington, D.C. have not thought clearly about the consequences of statehood for the nation’s capital.

Washington, D.C. already has home rule. In 1973, Congress passed the District of Columbia Home Rule Act. The act was ratified by District voters. The act lets district residents control their own local affairs.

In presidential elections, the District casts three electoral votes. Ever since home-rule, the District’s voters have always cast ballots for the Democratic presidential candidate.

If the District were to become a state, the new state, as the fifty-first state, would have two senators and at least one member of the House.

If the District were to become a separate state, there would be overlapping jurisdictions between the existing home-rule politicians and the new state.

For example, who would be in charge of law enforcement? On January 6, 2021, rioters temporarily took over the capitol building. Law enforcement personnel were overwhelmed. Several people died. Would a District state government have done a better job? No one knows.

Having the District as a state would raise several key questions:

· Would there be a governor and a state legislature, and where would these entities be located? Anyone familiar with the District knows that it is overcrowded and crime-ridden. Many federal elected officials and other government workers live in Maryland or Virginia.

· Who would be in charge of education, street-cleaning, and health care?

· Would a District state government levy income and property taxes? For example, would the White House, the Supreme Court, or the Lincoln Memorial have to pay a property tax?

· Who would be in charge of building heights? Unlike Singapore, Hong Kong, and New York City, the District has wide vistas, enabling residents and visitors to see the District’s many significant sites.

District statehood is simply a power grab for Democrats who want more elected officials in Congress.

The District’s home-rule plan is enough. America does not need the District to become the fifty-first state.