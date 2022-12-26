Colman: WE USED TO LOVE HIM

By

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 12/27/22

The Rolling Stones had a hit song in the 1960’s.

The key words were from the song were: “I used to love her, but it’s all over now.”

For Donald Trump, Republicans (and others) might say, “It’s all over now.”

Nobody likes a loser. And the Republican Party, especially at the presidential level, is having trouble winning elections.

Somewhat like the Biblical Moses, the Republicans have been wandering around in the desert.

The Biblical Moses wandered in the desert for 40 years.

Regarding the House of Representatives, the Republicans did not have House control between 1955 and 1995, a period of 40 years. Before the November 1994 mid-term elections, Congressman Newt Gingrich (R-Georgia) was the House Republican minority leader. But, in November 1994, Republicans won enough House seats to take control of the chamber. Until Gingrich, the House Republicans, like Moses, wondered around in limbo for 40 years.

Gingrich offered Republicans a Contract with America. The contract covered many topics. Gingrich promised that the Republicans, if they won the House, would support drastic changes and bring these changes to a House vote.

The Contract with America called for cutting taxes, welfare reform, and reducing the size of government. In the 1994 election, Republicans gained 54 House seats, giving Republicans control of the chamber. (Also, in 1994, Republicans took control of the Senate.)

Too many Republicans, from the Gingrich era to the present time, have had trouble winning elections.

At the presidential level, the Republicans have not won the popular vote and the Electoral College vote since 2004.

Since 1952, Republicans have only won, at the presidential level, both the popular vote and the Electoral College vote six times: in 1952; 1956; 1980; 1984; 1988; and 2004. In 1952 and 1956, Dwight Eisenhower was the Republican presidential candidate; in 1980 and 1984, Ronald Reagan was the presidential candidate. The presidential candidates in 1988 and 2004 were George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush respectively.

The presidency of Donald Trump, which went from 2017 to 2021, while appealing to many Republicans, left Americans, in general, disappointed. Trump talked about backing away from America’s commitments to allies in Europe. Trump also pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which included such Asian allies as Japan. The TPP was established during the presidency of Barack Obama.

Trump also belittled and insulted his opponents, such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida).

Now, out of office, Trump has called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a popular Republican “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

Moreover, Trump recently, at his Florida Mar-a-Lago Club, had dinner with two anti-Semites: Kanye West and Nick Fuentes.

In November 2022, most of Trump’s hand-picked candidates for the Senate and for governor lost.

To start winning elections, especially at the presidential level, the Trump Republicans need to form a third party, possibly calling themselves the Populist Republicans. The rest of the Republicans ought to name themselves the New Republicans.

The New Republicans must be able to attract moderate Republicans, independent voters, and disaffected Democrats. And it’s also time for the New Republicans to separate themselves from Trump.

At first, the New Republicans might not win the presidency or that many congressional seats. But over a four-year or six-year period, the New Republicans should be able to become the majority party nationally.

To paraphrase that Rolling Stones song, New Republicans can say this about Trump: “We used to love him, but it’s all over now.”