Colman: WHAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN

Some say that President Trump should have started his administration with the repeal of ObamaCare and then followed up with the tax cuts. Others wanted the Wall to come first. Wat could not be believed was the vicious abuse and lies against Trump, the massive Russian Collusion hoax—that only now is being exposed. Due to that and the hatred against Trump, his personnel and any citizen showing support for him, we have no idea how much better we would be today? “ Now, with a Republican Senate and a Democratic House, Trump is promising to build his wall using only his presidential powers. Trump is acting without Congressional approval. There is a chance that the U.S. Supreme Court, in the future, will rule that Trump has violated his powers as president. The High Court may rule that the Trump’s proposed wall cannot be built unless Congress approves. Trump may have missed his opportunity to build his wall. The GOP Speaker, Paul Ryan, made clear he was not a fan of Trump and held back votes on bills to help the nation. Real GOP leadership in the House would have stopped a lot of the problems facing us today—like illegal aliens, China, etc. What might have been?

WHAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 8/30/19



“For all sad words of tongue or pen, the saddest are these: ‘It might have been.’ “

The quoted words come from the English poet John Greenleaf Whittier (1807-1892). The words come from Whittier’s 1856 poem, “Maud Muller.”

Now, more than 160 years later, Whittier’s words are as applicable today as when they were written. The words apply especially to America.

Where is the respect that people all over the world once had for America? Where is the sense of opportunity? Where is the optimism that brought, in 1776, 13 British colonies to independence as a new nation and the hope of all the world?

In 1945, America was a colossus. In that year, America defeated the tyranny of Nazi Germany and the empire of Japan. Germany and Japan lay in ruins. Socialism, under the British Labor Party, took over Great Britain in 1945. The British economy performed badly. The Soviet Union, an ally in World War II, remained a dictatorship and stayed economically backward.

The post-war years (1945-1964), except for the Korean War, which involved American troops from 1950 to 1953, showed an America that was growing in size and strength. New homes, factories, and businesses were being constructed in record numbers. Jobs were plentiful. Americans, in general, were a very happy people.

Today, Americans are divided and basically unhappy. The nation is polarized. Donald Trump, a political novice, ran for president in 2016. On Nov. 8, 2016, Trump, as a Republican, was elected president.

Trump lost the 2016 popular vote, but won the vote in the Electoral College, making him president.

Perhaps Trump’s main selling point in the 2016 campaign was his criticism of immigration from Latin America. In a campaign debate, Trump called Latinos “rapists.” He labeled Latinos living illegally in America as criminals. Trump promised to build a wall along America’s border with Mexico.

From January 2017 to January 2019, both houses of Congress were controlled by Republicans. With a Republican Congress and a Republican president, Trump had a chance to build his wall. Yet, no wall was built.

Some, perhaps many, Americans see illegal Latino immigration as a threat to their jobs and their culture.

In some parts of America, one sees and hears both English and Spanish. To many Americans, Latinos pose an enormous challenge to American traditions. Founded in 1776, America began as a largely English/Protestant nation. Over the next 240 years, immigrants of different cultural backgrounds arrived.

Today, we see Americans of Asian backgrounds (especially Asians of Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Indian backgrounds). In addition, America has significant numbers of citizens of European, African, and Latin American backgrounds. Except for Israel, more Jews live in America than in any other country.

Trump sensed that illegal Latino immigration was putting too much stress on American culture.

But when Trump had Republican majorities in Congress, he failed to get the legislative branch to give him the funds to build his wall.

In November 2018, Democrats took control of the House of Representatives.

Now, with a Republican Senate and a Democratic House, Trump is promising to build his wall using only his presidential powers. Trump is acting without Congressional approval.

There is a chance that the U.S. Supreme Court, in the future, will rule that Trump has violated his powers as president. The High Court may rule that the Trump’s proposed wall cannot be built unless Congress approves.

Trump may have missed his opportunity to build his wall.

When the history of Trump’s presidency is written, some writer may use Whittier’s quotation to describe the Trump presidency: “For all sad words of tongue or pen, the saddest are these: ‘It might have been.’