Colman: WHERE IS AMERICA’S SCAPEGOAT?

By

America loves to blame others for their problems. Illegal aliens are because of Mexico. High taxes is because of those darn politicians. Bad schools? We do not pay enough in taxes to get the teachers off the streets with the rest of the homeless. Stop pointing your fingers. There is a scapegoat—it is us, the voters. We continue to vote for more taxes and bonds. We give politicians our vote when they take away our freedom—including the right to free speech. Homeless problem? The Guv is spending $300 million of your money giving free health care to foreigners who violate our laws—instead of helping our homeless vets and families. We are to blame, no one else. We should be holding massive rallies at the State Capitol denouncing this. Our political Party should be speaking out on our behalf—promoting voter registration, great candidates and telling us when votes are happening. Heck, the Party is not doing a massive push to defeat the bill which would keep Donald Trump off the California ballot—if they can not defend the President and support honest elections, stop blaming the Democrats, Soros or the ACLU for our problems. What do you think—are we making ourselves the scapegoats?

WHERE IS AMERICA’S SCAPEGOAT?

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 6/17/19 www.capolitcalreview.com

Middle America is angry.

There is anger over illegal immigrants, bad schools, challenges to English (the national language), welfare programs, excessive taxation, inflation, low wages, crime, changes in neighborhoods, and a feeling of powerlessness in the face of huge, authoritarian institutions.

The anger in America is reminiscent of the rise of Hitler. Hitler, however, had a scapegoat: the Jews.

So far, no scapegoat has emerged in today’s America. But just wait. Another Huey Long, Father Charles Coughlin, or Joe McCarthy (a Republican senator from Wisconsin), may come along at any moment.

The toxicity brewing in Middle America has not been neutralized. Someone, probably a person with limited education, is likely to call for massive, radical change.

In 2016, Americans elected Donald Trump president even though he lost the popular vote. Trump focused on what has been ailing Middle America, but his inability to solve what is angering people has become clear. Where is Trump’s wall along America’s southern border, his ability to tame welfare, and his pledge to drain the so-called swamp of bureaucrats?

Trump’s 2020 Democratic opponents are spending their time criticizing Trump and demanding his impeachment. Where are the Democrats’ solutions to what is annoying many Americans?

Since Trump and his Democratic opponents are offering Middle America nothing but ribald accusations, the time is ripe for a figure like George Wallace, the late governor of Alabama, to tap into American rage. Even an American who resembles the fictional television character, Archie Bunker, might be expected come from nowhere and try to grab the reins of power.

Americans are in many ways fortunate. At the federal level, power is divided among three groups: Congress; the Executive Branch; and the Judiciary. These three groups are often at odds with one another and generally produce more squabbling than solutions.

Also favoring American freedom is federalism, which divides power between the federal government and the 50 states. If someone doesn’t like the high taxes and regulations in California, he can move to Texas, where state-government intrusion is lower.

Another buffer to totalitarian control is the bureaucracy itself. Contemplating the election of Dwight Eisenhower as president, Harry Truman remarked, “He’ll [Eisenhower] sit here, and he’ll say, ‘Do this. Do that. Poor Ike — it won’t be a bit like the Army.’ “

Limiting a president to two terms makes concentration of power in the Executive Branch more difficult. Unless the U.S. Constitution changes, there will not be another Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was elected to four consecutive terms (in 1932, 1936, 1940, and 1944) as president.

America has never had a French Revolution or a Nazi-type takeover of power. The United States did have two major crises: the Civil War and the Great Depression. Yet, despite these awesome challenges, the nation survived.

So while current era may be ripe for revolution and dictatorship, the odds are that America will surmount its current problems and move along to other things.

After all, the nation that invented the telegraph, the telephone, the steamboat, the airplane, polio vaccine, the photocopy machine, and the silicon chip has, in all likelihood, a great future ahead of it.

Americans are too individualistic to let some authoritarian figure rule them.