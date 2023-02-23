Colman: WHY DIE FOR UKRAINE?

By

On one hand you have Tucker Carlson. On the other you have Senator Lindsay Graham. Carlson says we have no reason to be in the Ukraine. Graham believes we must stop the Russians from taking over Europe by going through Ukraine, first. “The question has to be asked: Will Biden inject American troops into Ukraine? And if he does, will he ask Congress to support his actions? Putin, in many ways, is acting like Hitler. Does Putin want to turn Russia into another large, imperialist power as the Soviet Union once was? Unlike Nazi Germany, Russia possesses a nuclear arsenal. It would be very easy to see American support for Ukraine evolve into World War III –- with America fighting Russia and, perhaps, China.” While giving Ukraine about $100 billion, Biden does not give East Palestine, Ohio the time of day. While trying to protect the Ukraine borders, he has opened our borders to drug cartels, criminals, human sex traffickers and worse. Can we protect the Ukraine and the United States? At this time the answer is a resounding NO.

WHY DIE FOR UKRAINE?

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 2/24/23

Is Russia’s war against Ukraine going to cost American lives?

That echoes an analogous question asked in the late 1930’s: Why die for Danzig?

On May 4, 1939, Marcel Déat, a French socialist, supported transferring control of the Free City of Danzig to Nazi Germany. Déat expressed his views in a Parisian newspaper. In his article, Déat said, “Why die for Danzig?”

After World War I, Danzig, an ethnically German city, was taken from Germany and made a free city to be administered by the League of Nations and Poland.

In the 1930’s, Adolf Hitler, the German chancellor, wanted Danzig to become part of Nazi Germany. On September 1, 1939, Germany invaded Poland. This action marked the beginning of World War II.

Later, in September 1939, Germany took possession of Danzig. Hitler himself, to mark the conquest of Danzig, appeared in the city on September 19, 1939.

The Nazi occupation of Danzig was accompanied by anti-Semitism.

After losing World War II, the allies — the United States, Britain, France, and other victorious powers — that beat Germany ordered the return of Danzig to Poland. The city was renamed Gdansk.

In today’s world, is there a parallel between the Danzig of the World War II era and the Ukraine of 2022-2023?

On February 24, 2022, Russia, under the leadership of Vladimir Putin, attacked Ukraine, attempting to conquer a region that once, like Russia itself, was part of the Soviet Union.

In 2022, America and its European allies began to supply weapons and other aid to help Ukraine deter Russian aggression.

So far, Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has produced few, if any, gains. However, what might happen if China began to supply military aid (including troops) to help Russia?

On February 20, 2023, U.S. President Joseph Biden appeared in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, to affirm American support for the Ukrainian cause. Biden’s visit to Kyiv was a surprise.

To date, no American troops have been used to aid Ukraine.

But what might happen if Ukraine started to lose to Russia? Will the U.S. pour in troops as it did to help South Vietnam during the period from 1961 to 1973? No one knows.

The support that the U.S. has given Ukraine could lead to the use of American troops in Ukraine.

The question has to be asked: Will Biden inject American troops into Ukraine? And if he does, will he ask Congress to support his actions?

Putin, in many ways, is acting like Hitler. Does Putin want to turn Russia into another large, imperialist power as the Soviet Union once was?

Unlike Nazi Germany, Russia possesses a nuclear arsenal.

It would be very easy to see American support for Ukraine evolve into World War III –- with America fighting Russia and, perhaps, China.

Is America ready for another war, especially a world war?