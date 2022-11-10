Colman: WINNING

By

WINNING

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 11/11/22

Vince Lombardy, the great football coach, once said, “Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.”

Donald Trump is not winning. It’s time for a winner.

In 2016, Trump lost the popular presidential vote to Hillary Clinton.

In 2018, Trump’s Republican party lost the House of Representatives. In 2020, Trump lost the presidency –- at the Electoral College level and at the popular-vote level — to Joe Biden, a Democrat. In the 2022

mid-term elections, many Trump-backed candidates lost.

Certain Republicans have known how to win elections. At the presidential level, Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan are excellent examples. In California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in 2013 and 2016, won the California governor’s race even though some Republicans were not happy with the Terminator.

For 2024, let many different Republicans run for president. Even though there is currently a deficit of moderate Republicans, let moderates run anyway. Eisenhower was a moderate, and he beat the isolationist Robert Taft at the 1952 Republican presidential nominating convention.

Eisenhower never talked about abolishing Social Security, but he also didn’t want to expand the Franklin Roosevelt/New Deal welfare state.

Trump has been his own worst enemy. For several hours, he did nothing to stop the January 6, 2021, violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Since losing the 2020 election, Trump has called that election “rigged.” Who likes a sore loser?

In Ron DeSantis, the recently re-elected governor of Florida, there is none of the nastiness associated with Trump. DeSantis appears to be ideologically similar to Trump but lacks the baggage that Trump has.

If America had a British-style parliamentary system, Trump would have been ousted during his only presidential term (2017 to 2021). Particularly troubling was his August 2017 statement about a riot in Charlottesville, Virginia. Shortly after the riot, Trump said, “you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides.” On one side, was an anti-Semitic group that loudly chanted, “Jews will not replace us.”

Trump was a poor administrator. He had at least three chiefs of staff and at least three secretaries of defense. Mark Esper, Trump’s last regular secretary of defense, reported in his new book, “A Sacred Oath,” that he was constantly worried that he (Esper) would be fired from his cabinet post. Eventually,

Trump fired Esper.

Recently, Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, resigned after 45 days in office. Her policies were very unpopular, and her fellow Conservative Party members forced her to leave office. While Truss was prime minister, the British pound fell to new lows against foreign currencies.

Vince Lombardy was right: “Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.” Republicans, pay attention to Lombardy.