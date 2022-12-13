Colman: YEAR-END OFFICE POOL

By

At the end of the year it has become traditionally to make “Resolutions” about ways to be better people. Maybe we will do so again this year. But now we have a questionnaire about what will happen in 2023 in public life and the news. Of course, at the beginning of 2022 who would have suspected that Disney would use its resources to promoted racism, hatred of males and females, promote destructive family values and in general, hate children? Or that Sam B-Fried would steal billions in order to finance the Democrat Party and assure the Progressives can continue on their march in support of Communist China, while killing the American economy?

YEAR-END OFFICE POOL

Photo courtesy of 401(K) 2013, Flickr

By Richard Colman, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 12/14/22

As a columnist for The New York Times, William Safire produced a set of year-end predictions.

Safire is now deceased, but his year-end Office Pool, as he called it, can be restored.

Try your luck (or skill) at responding to the items below. The items apply to the coming year, 2023.

(1) In 2023, Donald Trump will:

(a) be indicted.

(b) file for bankruptcy.

(c) drop out of the Republican presidential sweepstakes.

(d) say nice things about Muslims.

(2) The speaker of the House will be:

(a) Nancy Pelosi.

(b) Marjorie Taylor Greene.

(c) Kevin McCarthy.

(d) Arnold Schwarzenegger.

(3) President Joe Biden will:

(a) announce in May that he will not seek a second term.

(b) fly to Egypt to meet with Iranian leaders.

(c) call for socialized dentistry.

(d) say he knows nothing about the deeds of his son, Hunter.

(4) California Governor Gavin Newsom will announce that:

(a) he is gay.

(b) he will postpone his plan for California to have electric vehicles by 2035.

(c) California will secede from the United States.

(d) that he is running for president in 2024.

(5) Vice President Kamala Harris will say that:

(a) she plans to convert to Buddhism.

(b) her husband, Doug Emhoff, is more qualified to be president than she is.

(c) America should open its borders to all foreigners.

(d) California needs a voucher system for schools.

(6) The next justice to be nominated for a seat on the Supreme Court will be:

(a) Bill Clinton.

(b) Hillary Clinton.

(c) Barack Obama.

(d) Willie Nelson.

(7) The rate of inflation, by Dec. 31, 2023, will be:

(a) 20%.

(b) 10%.

(c) 6%.

(d) 2%.

(8) The cable TV network will suffer the biggest decline in ratings will be:

(a) Fox News.

(b) CNN.

(c) MSNBC.

(d) CNBC.

(9) The Super Bowl champions will be the:

(a) Philadelphia Eagles.

(b) San Francisco 49ers.

(c) Minnesota Vikings.

(d) Buffalo Bills.

(10) Best actor or actress of the year will be:

(a) Humphrey Bogart.

(b) Elizabeth Taylor.

(c) Louis Armstrong.

(d) none of the above.

Here are the likely winners: (1)a; (2)c; (3)a; (4)b; (5)c; (6)c; (7)c; (8)a; (9)a; (10)d.