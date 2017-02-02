By

What if the victims of a crime could sue the Mayor, Police Chief, city council and other government officials if the criminals was an illegal alien protected by the “Sanctuary City”? Imagine if Ed Lee had to pay millions for the murder of Kate Steinle, personally? Would that get his attention? A Colorado State Representative, has introduced a bill in his legislature to allow victims to sue government officials who use their position to protect illegal aliens that commit crimes. “Republican state Rep. Dave Williams, who is Hispanic, said he wants to strip the “immunity” from Democratic politicians who “place Coloradans in danger because of the sanctuary city policies that they created and continue to implement,” the Denver Post reported. “As the first Latino elected to Colorado House District 15, I think it’s important that we do all we can to uphold the rule of law and ensure all communities, regardless of race or ethnicity, are protected from dangerous policies that are forced on us by radical, out-of-touch politicians who continually sell out to an unlawful agenda that increases the number of criminals, and needless deaths among our fellow citizens,” Williams said, according to The Colorado Statesman.” Why should Eric Garcetti or Ed Lee be immune from criminal and civil penalties for breaking the law and causing harm to others? They knew better—let them pay.

Colorado Republican Wants To Let Crime Victims Sue Politicians For Sanctuary City Policies

Peter Hasson, Daily Caller, 01/31/2017

A Colorado state representative announced a bill Monday that would allow victims of certain crimes committed by illegal immigrants to sue state and local politicians who defy federal immigration authorities seeking to enforce the law, multiple news outlets are reporting.

Republican state Rep. Dave Williams, who is Hispanic, said he wants to strip the “immunity” from Democratic politicians who “place Coloradans in danger because of the sanctuary city policies that they created and continue to implement,” the Denver Post reported.

“As the first Latino elected to Colorado House District 15, I think it’s important that we do all we can to uphold the rule of law and ensure all communities, regardless of race or ethnicity, are protected from dangerous policies that are forced on us by radical, out-of-touch politicians who continually sell out to an unlawful agenda that increases the number of criminals, and needless deaths among our fellow citizens,” Williams said, according to The Colorado Statesman.

Williams called out by name Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, who said on Friday that he would “welcome” the sanctuary city label for Denver.

“If being a sanctuary city means that we value taking care of one another, and welcoming refugees and immigrants, then I welcome the title,” Hancock said in a video posted to YouTube, adding: “If being a sanctuary city means that our law enforcement officers are expected to do the work of federal immigration authorities, or violate the constitutional rights of any of our people, we reject that.”

Jim Steinle (L), father of murder victim Kathryn Steinle (in photo, R), allegedly at the hands of an undocumented immigrant, testifies about his daughter’s murder during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on U.S. immigration enforcement policies, on Capitol Hill in Washington July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sanctuary city policies were vaulted into the national discussion by the July 2015 murder of Kate Steinle, whose alleged shooter was in the country illegally but had avoided deportation due to San Francisco’s sanctuary city policies