By

I love politics and public policy—not the big money stuff. Nope, I enjoy people in a community coming together in support of a ballot measure or a candidate, finding out about the issues and finding ways to make a difference. The event this Sunday, mentioned in this article, is an example of how you can learn about the issues, help support the issues and getting other ways to help save your tax dollars. This is also a great opportunity to meet community and statewide political leaders. Attend and I guarantee you will get inside information on the current status of politics in California. On a personal note I look forward to meeting you and discussing the California Political News and Views. Call or email Bill Saracino to get the information and make a reservation. See you on Sunday.



COME HELP AXE THE GAS TAX & REPEAL THE SANCTUARY STATE LAW

Bill Saracino, California Political News and Views, 9/6/18



Conservative activists in Los Angeles County will rally to pass Proposition 6 – axe the gas tax – as well as quality an initiative to repeal California’s insane “sanctuary state” laws this Sunday, September 9th.

Sponsored by the Glendale-Burbank Republican Assembly ( the oldest California Republican Assembly (CRA) unit in the state, established in 1934 ), the rally/bbq will be held from 2 – 6 PM at the beautiful Jeffers Estate at 1823 Foothill Blvd. in La Canada.

It will feature speeches by Carl DeMaio – father of Prop. 6 – as well as California’s Republican National Committeeman Shawn Steel and Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel. Michelle is a statewide leader in the petition drive for a ballot initiative to repeal our sanctuary state laws.

DeMaio will outline strategy and tactics for the fall campaign to pass Prop. 6. Signs, bumper stickers and other campaign material will be available. The Steels will share the road to qualifying and passing the “no-sanctuary state” initiative. This is vital information for you to have during this campaign season!

Repealing the gas tax and the sanctuary state laws are issues that cross party lines and are appealing to many Democrats and Independents. Just about every Democrat candidate is on record supporting both the gas tax increase and the sanctuary state laws. These two issues present an enormous opportunity for the GOP to make gains in November – but only if conservative activists get off their couches and bring the message to these voters. This is a golden opportunity to breathe life into the conservative movement in California. BE A PART OF IT – BE AT THE JEFFERS ESTATE THIS SUNDAY !

Other luminaries appearing will be former Supervisor Mike Antonovich, KABC talk-radio host and Daily News columnist Doug McIntyre, and columnist/conservative leader Steve Frank,

There is a BBQ lunch and liquid refreshments provided for the admission price of $25 per person or $40 per couple. Adult beverages will be available for purchase. To rsvp or for more information contact GBRA President Bill Saracino @ Italys1son@aol.com or 818 -472-5859.