By

Last night Laura Ingraham had a segment of her show proving that President Trump has done a great deal for the black community. From jobs, higher wages, more opportunities, prison reform and more, President Trump has done the job a leader should do. President Obama cost blacks jobs and job opportunities and did nothing for criminal reform. In 2016 he asked for the vote of the black community by famously saying, “Vote for me, what do you have to lose?” Besides everything else the black community has lost the chains of poverty, poor education and lack of job opportunities enslaving them to the Democrat Party. Now there is a great book showing how Trump is going to win, in part by a larger percentage of the black vote that any Republican in modern times. This is exciting. For the first time in a generation, we have a President that stands up for all the people.

“Coming Home: How Black Americans Will Re-Elect Trump”

Bruce Eberle, 10/25/19



Together with Vernon Robinson, I have written a new book titled “Coming Home” which is being published by Humanix Books in New York City. This is the story of the return of black Americans to the Republican Party. This remigration of black Americans began in the early 1990s as a tiny drop or two, then became a small stream after the turn of the 21st century, and is now a brisk brook of talented, thinking, conservative black Americans.

Twenty years ago, it would have been hard to fill a McDonalds with a group of black conservatives, but today there are hundreds, even thousands of black conservative leaders serving in public office, writing books, serving as TV analysists, hosting talk radio shows, and holding other prominent positions in America. These leaders are just the tip of the iceberg and the brook of black conservatives supporting Donald Trump may soon become a roaring river.

Sound impossible? Indeed. It does sound impossible. But, using the lowest estimate, more than 1,300,000 black Americans voted for Donald Trump in 2016.

However, if you think it is hard to win over black voters to the party of Abraham Lincoln, consider how hard it was for FDR to win over black voters. Franklin Roosevelt was the head of the Democratic Party, the party of slave holders, the party that had instigated segregation. In fact, Roosevelt himself had participated in spreading segregation as undersecretary of the Navy and used racist words in correspondence. No black had ever attended a Democratic Convention—not as a delegate, an alternate delegate, a news reporter, an entertainer—not one. Democrats wanted nothing to do with black Americans.

Yet, by 1936 Roosevelt overwhelmingly won the black vote. How did he do it? How did he turn around decades of hostility by Democrats to black Americans to convince them he was their friend? The status of the Democratic Party with black Americans was much, much worse than the relationship of the Republican Party to black Americans before Donald Trump. Yet, in just four years, Roosevelt he won their support overwhelmingly. It’s a great story with many parallels to today and you will find it all in Coming Home.

But, that’s not all, you will also find out about Donald Trump’s historic black vote in a swing state that actually gave him the White House in 2016.

And, you will learn the real story of two contemporaries, Lyndon Johnson and Barry Goldwater. One a racist and the other a civil rights pioneer. Which one was which?

The book tells shocking stories never told before about historic events and American leaders.

But, most of all, the book lays out a plan of action to win 25% to 30% of the black vote for Donald Trump in 2020.

It has already been described as a “compelling story” by a reader of an advanced copy. It is endorsed by Dr. Alveda King, Newt Gingrich, and former Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell, among others.

I believe you will really enjoy the story we tell and you can help Vernon and I reach more people with this book by pre-ordering a copy at Amazon today.

Just go to Amazon books, put in Coming Home Vernon Robinson or Coming Home Bruce Eberle and you will see the cover of the book above, then you can pre-order.

Why pre-order?

The book will be officially released on January 7, but all pre-orders will count as first day sales.

Our goal is to be number one at Amazon on January 7 and your help will make that possible. If we are number one on Amazon the day the book is released we will have a head of steam toward making Coming Home a best seller.

And the good news is that all of my royalties will go directly to Grace Christian Academy with no deductions for any expenses. So, you see, you can order a good book and help a great choice school at the same time.

Vernon and I would greatly appreciate it if you would pre order today.

Thank you so much.