Great news!! The Democrats have found a way to raise taxes, cut job opportunities, bring tens of billions to Sacramento and help the economy of Nevada, Arizona and Texas. “CalTax leads a coalition of more than 100 businesses and trade associations in opposition. “This is a massive tax increase on California employers,” said CalTax Director of State Fiscal Policy Therese Twomey, the primary witness for the opposition. She noted that while the bill exempts healthcare services from the tax, it would increase the cost of healthcare in California because medical providers’ purchases of services, including legal services, billing, accounting and janitorial, would be subject to tax . Similarly, she said, private colleges and universities would be subject to tax on their services, which would lead to tuition increases for California students.” This is what happens when you have a one Party State—with GOP’ers helping raise taxes (i.e. Chad Mayes, Rocky Chavez and others) and Democrats deciding to tax your CPA, attorney and anything that moves or does not move. Think living in California is expensive? If SB 993 passes, even the rich will leave the State. Unless you are in the Zuckerberg class, an ordinary millionaire will find it hard to make ends meet. Then Jerry Brown would have won—his foal of depopulating California will be at hand.

Committee Holds Proposal to Tax Services, Schedules Additional Hearings

The Senate Governance and Finance Committee on May 16 declined to vote on CalTax-opposed legislation proposing to tax services purchased or used by businesses in California (SB 993, Hertzberg), and instead announced plans to hold several additional hearings on the issue.

Senator Mike McGuire, who chairs the committee, announced at the start of the proceedings that there would be no vote – often a sign that the author believes the bill would fail if brought to a vote. Instead, McGuire said, the hearing would be “a kickoff … to a series of hearings … that will be advancing an extended conversation about a services tax.”

McGuire said the committee will hold a panel discussion on June 13 to conduct “a deeper dive into this issue.” The panel will include representatives of the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, he said.

During a 35-minute opening statement that included several tangents about his multiyear quest to tax services – comparing it to walking to the moon with an elephant on his shoulders – Senator Robert Hertzberg said his bill is intended to mitigate volatility of tax revenue and to “modernize” the system. “Services today account for nearly 80 percent of the economy,” he said.

Hertzberg repeatedly said his bill would be revenue-neutral in the aggregate, and that some taxpayers would have a net benefit because the measure includes a 3 percent tax on services and a 2 percent reduction in the state sales and use tax rate on tangible personal property. He also played an animated video that began with the message that taxes are needed to pay for things people want their government to do, like pave roads, but then shifted to a message that his bill represents “a tax cut for most Californians” and would mean that “out-of-state corporations will be forced to pay their fair share.”

Although supporters of the bill argue that the tax on services is needed primarily to reduce the volatility of the state’s tax structure, which is heavily dependent on income tax revenue from high earners, the video said the bill would “ask the most fortunate among us to do their part.”

CalTax leads a coalition of more than 100 businesses and trade associations in opposition.

“This is a massive tax increase on California employers,” said CalTax Director of State Fiscal Policy Therese Twomey, the primary witness for the opposition. She noted that while the bill exempts healthcare services from the tax, it would increase the cost of healthcare in California because medical providers’ purchases of services, including legal services, billing, accounting and janitorial, would be subject to tax . Similarly, she said, private colleges and universities would be subject to tax on their services, which would lead to tuition increases for California students.

Twomey discussed the problem of tax pyramiding, giving an example of a product that is taxed during multiple stages of production, and said the costs either would be passed on to consumers, or would result in businesses reducing wages, cutting jobs or relocating out of the state. The job losses would translate to lower income tax revenue for the state, she said.

Additionally, Twomey pointed out that under provisions of SB 993 that would require apportioning of the tax to services used in California, a service provider would have to know at the time of sale how and where the purchaser would use the service. She noted that the seller would have no knowledge of these factors at the time of sale, but would be subject to penalties if the tax is applied incorrectly.

Jim Ewert of the California News Publishers Association testified that the bill is “an existential threat to newspapers,” and that the tax-pyramiding problem “cannot be overstated.” Newspapers are operating on a “razor-thin margin” already, and could be forced out of business by the new tax, he said.

Hertzberg has introduced a services tax every year for the past four years. After stating that that he has taken the time to “ask the hard questions,” he compared his tax measure to the landmark federal law that banned discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin, telling the committee: “It took 41 times for the Civil Rights Act to pass Congress.”

The senator said he understands that some people argue that his bill is just the “nose under the tent,” possibly leading to a more expansive tax on services, and said: “Maybe so.” He called his bill a “first small step toward modernization.”

The bill is supported by the Service Employees International Union and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

The hearing room was packed with opponents, including representatives of the California Manufacturing and Technology Association, National Federation of Independent Business, California Cable & Telecommunications Association, California Farm Bureau Federation, UPS, California Broadcasters Association, the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, and associations representing architects, accountants, wineries and other industries.

A representative of the California Chamber of Commerce said the bill “would increase the cost of doing business in an already costly state.”