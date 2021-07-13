By

Finally, educators that believe the science, not the Fauci lies. “By a 5 to 3 vote, the board of trustees of San Joaquin Delta College voted on July 6 “to remove the vaccine mandates.” The board opted to “instead implement full social distancing and mask mandates as well as an advisal to faculty, staff and students to get their vaccines.” The vote came nine days after Delta College had voted for a vaccine mandate. Why withdraw the vaccine mandate? Easy, because if they believed the vaccine worked and was safe they would mandate that instead of masks and social distancing. Obviously they are concerned about the risks, especially for the male students.

Community college withdraws vaccine mandate after nine days

College Fix Staff, 7/9/21

San Joaquin Delta College will implement mask and social distancing mandates instead

A California community college may be the first higher education institution to withdraw a planned COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

By a 5 to 3 vote, the board of trustees of San Joaquin Delta College voted on July 6 “to remove the vaccine mandates.” The board opted to “instead implement full social distancing and mask mandates as well as an advisal to faculty, staff and students to get their vaccines.”

The vote came nine days after Delta College had voted for a vaccine mandate.

“The health of Delta College students is our top priority, and the Board of Trustees took bold actions last week to demonstrate their commitment to that priority,” the public higher education institution said in praise for itself on June 28.

All students, employees and visitors were originally required to receive vaccination, under the June 28 policy. The college planned to end “all social distancing practices” and “daily temperature and health-screening checks.”

“All employees, students, and visitors must either be vaccinated or have exemptions due to medical or religious reasons,” the new policy said. “Individuals who qualify for exemptions must properly wear N-95 masks at all times while on Delta College property.”

It was not immediately clear if the screening checks will still be required under the new policy.

Students who show proof of vaccination will now be eligible for free textbooks, the board of trustees announced.