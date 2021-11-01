Conejo Valley School district enrollment plunges to 30-year low

By

The Conejo Valley (Thousand Oaks) school district now is at a 30 year low in enrollment. While the scamdemic escalated the declining enrollment, the problem started long before this. For years controversial sex education has been in the schools. The curriculum was debated—and the parents thought it was radical—but the radical teachers and administration won the vote—and parents started to withdraw students. “The coronavirus has accelerated what has been a 15-year trend in Conejo Valley Unified. The 16,800 students recorded in the district’s latest count represent a 4% decrease from last year and an 8% drop from the start of the 2019-20 school year. At its peak in 2006, CVUSD enrolled over 22,400 students. Add the openly racist CRT curriculum and parents no longer trust teachers in California government schools. No school closures: “Even as enrollment reaches a 30-year low, district officials said that campuses closures aren’t in the cards, at least in the near-term. The last CVUSD school to close was Park Oaks Elementary in 2011; since then, enrollment has gone down by over 4,000 students. Why? The unions will not allow them.

School district enrollment plunges to 30-year low

By Dawn Megli, ACORN, 10/28/21



The pandemic has accelerated declining enrollment trends throughout the state. Several Conejo Valley Unified elementary schools are now at less than 50% capacity.

Public schools across Ventura County are reporting far fewer students in their ranks since the first pandemic-related lockdown went into effect in March 2020, and Conejo Valley Unified is no exception.

According to a count taken this month, CVUSD is down to fewer than 17,000 students—a figure not seen since the early 1990s.

The coronavirus has accelerated what has been a 15-year trend in Conejo Valley Unified. The 16,800 students recorded in the district’s latest count represent a 4% decrease from last year and an 8% drop from the start of the 2019-20 school year.

At its peak in 2006, CVUSD enrolled over 22,400 students.

Superintendent Mark McLaughlin said the 16,800 figure was not surprising to him.

“The enrollment trends we see are consistent with Ventura County and state trends, and are similar to our neighboring school districts. It is very likely COVID had an impact on enrollment for all school districts, along with, locally, increased home prices, low birth rates and families moving out of California.”

The trend extends far beyond this region.

Public school enrollment in California dropped by 160,000 students last year, according to the state Department of Education. The Department of Finance projects the Golden State’s student population could fall by another 700,000 by 2031, with experts citing slow population growth, an aging population, declining birth rates and women delaying marriage.

Conejo Valley Unified started the century with an enrollment of around 21,000. With the addition of the Dos Vientos and Lang Ranch communities, CVUSD’s numbers swelled as new families moved in. Enrollment then crested and has been falling ever since.

And there’s no end in sight.

The latest census data (2020) suggest that Thousand Oaks, which has the highest median age of any city in Ventura County, is home to fewer young people. The number of residents between ages 5 and 17 went from 23,461 in 2010 to 20,695 in 2020, a 12% decrease.

Economic impact

Fewer students mean fewer dollars from the state, which ties funding to attendance.

Deputy Superintendent Victor Hayek told the Acorn the district makes annual adjustments to teaching staff based on enrollment but the number of custodians and other staff remain the same.

“If we have fewer students, we have fewer teachers, but our fixed costs don’t go down,” he said.

While district leaders have been preparing for the effects of declining enrollment for years, the numbers are declining faster than expected.

In 2017, trustees commissioned an enrollment projection study by the firm Cooperative Strategies that predicted CVUSD would have 17,903 for the 2021-22 school year. The study predicted CVUSD’s enrollment wouldn’t dip below 17,000 until 2026—five years from now.

School closures

Even as enrollment reaches a 30-year low, district officials said that campuses closures aren’t in the cards, at least in the near-term.

The last CVUSD school to close was Park Oaks Elementary in 2011; since then, enrollment has gone down by over 4,000 students.

Hayek said there are alternatives to closing schools, like redrawing attendance boundaries to balance enrollments between schools, expanding educational offerings to attract new students, realigning grades and expanding child care at school sites to make better use of facilities.

“There are no discussions about closing schools. None of our schools are at enrollment numbers so low that we need to discuss or even consider a school closure,” he said.

For now, that means plenty of elbow room on school campuses.

Madroña Elementary has an enrollment of 275 students but capacity for 800. Conejo Elementary/Open Classroom Leadership Magnet is the smallest K-5 school, with 225 students and capacity for 590. The second smallest is Glenwood, with 240 students and capacity for 510.

Bucking trend

Kenny Loo, assistant superintendent of instruction, told the Acorn that the district continues to develop alternatives to fulltime in-person learning that became the best option for some families during the pandemic, including Century Academy, SHINE Homeschool and the district’s long-term independent study option.

There are 420 students enrolled in those three programs. During the height of the pandemic last year, 622 students were enrolled in SHINE and Century (the district’s new independent study program didn’t launch until this year). In 2019-20, 196 students were enrolled in SHINE and Century.

Enrollment is not falling at every school in the district. McLaughlin said the schools with the lowest enrollment have been holding steady around the same levels for years.

Other schools are in high demand.

“It is important to note that we do have a waiting list for students from outside the district wanting to enter CVUSD, but the schools they have requested are full,” he said.

McLaughlin said he believes legislative changes to transitional kindergarten—state lawmakers approved legislation this year to phase in universal TK starting in the 2022-23 school year—will result in more little ones enrolling in CVUSD over the next three years.

Another reason for hope, Hayek said: new housing.

Changes in state law intended to boost new construction along with the city’s general plan update have offered hope that more housing will bring more young families to the city.

“The state seems to have housing as a priority, so we expect changes to be forthcoming,” Hayek said.

Change is a given in public education, he said, because of California’s public school funding formula.

“There has been a lot of press about school districts’ enrollment and the tie to funding. While it does play a significant role, CVUSD will continue to be a great school district at any enrollment level,” he said. “An ongoing challenge is the inconsistency of funding and the uncertainty that comes with a funding formula that is tied to the economy.

“Most major public services do not move with the economy (fire, police, judicial system etc.). Unfortunately, public education does, and it creates planning challenges when we have to wait each year for the state to tell us what level public education will be funded at.”

McLaughlin said district leadership recognizes the challenges of declining enrollment.

“We always remain optimistic about what we do now and what we will be doing in the future for the children of our community,” he said. “We expect to be one of the leading school districts in the state for a long time to come.”