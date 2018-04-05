Confederate State of California Set to Nullify MORE Federal laws and Economic Safety

By

By VICTORIA COLLIVER, Politico, 4/3/18

It’s the pragmatists versus the idealists in California’s latest quest for universal health care. Increasing numbers of lawmakers and advocates are pushing for policy goals that realistically can be accomplished this year. But there’s an unrelenting camp clinging to single-payer-or-bust.

The Golden State, which has been pushing back against the Trump administration on multiple fronts, is leaning toward the more incremental approach. This includes bills and budget items that would cover everything from insuring undocumented adults to preventing Medicaid work requirements and shielding the state from insurance products favored by the GOP, such as short-term plans.

A new advocacy coalition — Care4All California — formed last month to push for a wide range of legislative action this year not only to protect and maintain the gains the state made under Obamacare, but to expand coverage to the state’s remaining 3 million uninsured, about half of whom are living here illegally.

At the same time, an Assembly select committee that’s been holding hearings over the past six months on achieving statewide universal coverage released a report on its goals and recently introduced 14 bills toward that end. The measures include such proposals as establishing a public option, increasing state-funded subsidies to help people pay for coverage and requiring insurers to spend more of their premiums on actual medical care.

It’s too early to tell what, if anything, will be accomplished on any of those fronts. But here’s what’s missing from that conversation percolating in the Legislature: single-payer.

Single-payer supporters aren’t likely to accept that. “Single-payer is just not going away as an issue for Democrats, no matter how many health care-related Assembly bills are introduced as a diversionary tactic,” said Garry South, a longtime California Democratic strategist.

Democrats “control California lock, stock and barrel,” South said. “If our state health care system starts to implode because Obamacare itself collapses,” he added, “neither Democratic voters nor Californians at large will let the Legislature off the hook for having just tinkered around the edges.”

But Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California and a leader of the more than 50 consumer, labor and health organizations in the Care4All coalition, describes the split between the two camps as complementary, not insurmountable.

“We’re excited about the agenda for this year. There’s a real shot to make progress this year on both increased affordability and overall accountability for better cost and quality,” he said. “We think it’s entirely compatible with the ongoing effort toward the vision of Medicare for all. These are simply on different tracks and timetables.”

The coalition supports a package of more than 20 bills and budget items — with additional legislation expected to be introduced soon — that Wright emphasized could be enacted relatively quickly, while focusing on single-payer as a longer-term goal. Some of the proposals include expanding Medi-Cal income eligibility to lower costs for thousands of disabled and elderly Californians, increasing insurer and hospital industry oversight and creating a state purchasing pool for prescription drugs.

Single-payer’s most hard-core proponent, the powerful California Nurses Association, isn’t part of the coalition. The union hasn’t backed off its support of CA SB562 (17R), California’s stalled but still-alive single-payer legislation.

The union’s leadership, which was energized by independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ push for Medicare for all in his presidential candidacy, dismisses anything short of blowing up the insurance system and replacing it with a state-run system as a piecemeal approach that won’t solve California’s health care system’s cost and access problems.

The issue has also become a key talking point in the state’s gubernatorial election, with front-runner Gavin Newsom, the lieutenant governor, publicly backing S.B. 562. That’s made the issue a dividing point among the Democratic candidates, with rival Antonio Villaraigosa calling single-payer a “political press release” rather than sound health policy, and challenging Newsom to debate it. (Newsom just announced plans to sit out debates until May.)

That leaves the question: Is California’s push for single-payer actual health care policy or health care politics?

The case for politics is strong. On one level, single-payer has pitted those in the further-left camp of the state Democratic Party against their more centrist — or more pragmatic — brethren. But almost all Democrats in California support single-payer as a concept; it’s essentially baked into their DNA. So it’s hardly a stretch for Democratic leaders to back it in the abstract — especially with no imminent change of having to sign legislation that could cost billions and turn the state’s health care system on end.

While Gov. Jerry Brown may have embraced single-payer in his 1992 presidential election bid, he questions how the state could pay for S.B. 562. So California progressives may see the next governor, particularly if it’s Newsom, as their great hope to have California make the holy grail of Democratic ideals a reality.

David McCuan, a political analyst and professor of political science at Sonoma State University, isn’t holding his breath. “What you have is a wish and prayer by the progressives that [Newsom] will find or somehow bring manna from heaven about single-payer,” McCuan said. “And that ain’t going to happen.”

For one, California’s legislation would have to be released from the Assembly rules committee, where it’s been parked since last June by Assembly leader Anthony Rendon. He declared the bill, which passed the Senate, as “woefully incomplete.” Estimated to cost the state as much as $400 billion a year, the bill had no funding mechanism. Rendon has said he’d consider moving the bill forward only if presented with “workable legislation that addresses financing, delivery of care, and cost control.”

The bill’s author, state Sen. Ricardo Lara, and co-author Toni Atkins, the new president pro tempore of the state Senate, have been relatively quiet about S.B. 562. Lara’s staff says they’ve been working behind the scenes to flesh the details out, while Atkins has expressed willingness to consider other options short of single-payer.

The Assembly committee bills and the Care4All coalition’s platform both avoid relying on federal waivers, which could be tough to obtain from the Trump administration but necessary to recoup the state’s Medicaid and Medicare dollars under a single-payer system. And they emphasize the progress they could make this year or next in expanding coverage in the state.

Assemblyman Jim Wood, who co-chaired the committee charged with finding a path to universal coverage, described single-payer as “not a reality this year” due to its complexities, and suggested that a more incremental approach could still make gains.

The nurses, who fervently stress the need for affordable and accessible health coverage for all, deride both approaches as “piecemeal,” and call for S.B. 562 to be resurrected.

“Increased transparency, a public option, a California penalty on those who don’t buy insurance, an all-payer claims database, in particular, do nothing to address the cost crisis other than provide political cover to politicians entering a political season who want to avoid the real solution, guaranteed healthcare for all, as proposed by S.B. 562,” Bonnie Castillo, the union’s new executive director, said in a statement.

While taking smaller steps may seem more realistic, it’s not without its challenges. It’s unclear which bills will make it through the legislative process or whether they will make substantive change.

Micah Weinberg, president of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, described the newer, narrower tacks to maintain and expand California’s health system as a “pu pu platter of proposals” — essentially a scattershot approach that hasn’t yet coalesced into a real plan.

While he agreed with the idea of pursuing achievable goals, he’s concerned that some cost control ideas may, for example, alienate parts of the health care industry and that divisions will impede progress. “It’s an adult-in-the-room perspective; it’s not necessarily a perfect set of policies.”