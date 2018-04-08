Confederate State of California to Illegal Aliens: We Give Free Health Care, Education, Housing Vouchers and Drivers Licenses

By

By Handing Out Driver’s Licenses, Far-Left California Invites Illegals To Stay — And Taxpayers To Pay

Editorial, Investors Business Daily, 4/7/18



Illegal Immigration: 1,001,000. It’s a big number, especially since it represents the number of so-called undocumented immigrants who now have driver’s licenses in California, according to the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles. Welcome to the Golden State’s special brand of lunacy.

Providing documents to “undocumented immigrants,” of course, merely makes them “immigrants.” That’s the intent, we suppose, of a law that makes it not only legal but easy to remain in California, even if you commit felonies once you are here. All they have to do, thanks to that 2013 law, is “prove their identity and residence within the state,” according to the Sacramento Bee.

What could possibly go wrong? Plenty, of course. A driver’s license let’s you drive, even if you have no insurance or real training. It also presents a doorway for illegals to enter the welfare system, and to vote. Even though they’re not citizens. Citizen-lite.

This is part of California’s lapse into a kind of lawlessness unseen since the days when southern states bucked federal anti-Jim Crow and voting rights laws. By declaring itself a “sanctuary state” and handing out goodies like welfare and driver’s licenses, the state has made a mockery of our national immigration system and controls — and made it necessary for President Trump to deploy National Guard troops at the nation’s border with Mexico.

Illegal immigrants are once again swarming the border, convinced that once here, they’ll be immune from being arrested or deported thanks to the “Sanctuary State” movement, of which California is at the fore.

CNSNews reports that, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 50,308 illegals were either “apprehended or deemed inadmissible at the Southwest border last month.” That represents a 203% rise from a year earlier and a 37% gain from February. Meanwhile, the number of unaccompanied children surged 41% in just one month.

“The traffickers and smugglers know that, if you arrive with a family, under our current legal and court system, you have a much better chance of being released into the United States,” Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Wednesday. “We have seen the smugglers advertise this as an enticement. And we have seen traffickers, unfortunately, fraudulently use children to gain entry into our country.”

This is why Trump is acting. The so-called Caravan of immigrants from Central America, which at one point numbered as many as 1,400 people, had been moving inexorably across Mexico (aided by that country’s government) toward the U.S. to test our border resolve. As soon as Trump vowed to use National Guard units to protect our frontier with Mexico, many of the Caravan’s participants fell out.

Nor is California alone in its anti-Trump obstinacy. Oregon’s Democratic Gov. Kate Brown says she won’t let the Beaver State’s National Guard units take part in Trump’s plan to bolster the border.

“If @realDonaldTrump asks me to deploy Oregon Guard troops to the Mexico border, I’ll say no,” Brown tweeted out Wednesday. “As Commander of Oregon’s Guard, I’m deeply troubled by Trump’s plan to militarize our border.”

We’re troubled, too, but by the growing refusal of anti-Trump states to help defend our nation’s borders and their choice to exercise a kind of “cafeteria democracy” in which they pick and choose which laws they’ll follow, and selectively challenge the federal government’s legitimate legal duty to protect our borders.

Meanwhile, Californians will soon find out that being a Sanctuary State means problems — big problems. The state already has an estimated one-quarter of the 11 million illegal immigrants here in the U.S. (and that’s a low-ball estimate). and more are coming all the time.

Not surprisingly, the state also has a third of all U.S. welfare recipients within its borders.

Then there’s the problem of crime. A 2011 Government Accountability Office report looked at 251,000 criminal illegal aliens who had been incarcerated in the U.S. According to the Heritage Foundation, those 251,000 had been “arrested nearly 1.7 million times for close to 3 million criminal offenses. Sixty-eight percent of those in federal prison and 66% of those in state prisons were from Mexico. Their offenses ranged from homicide and kidnapping to drugs, burglary, and larceny.”

California has, in short, become a magnet of all sorts for illegals. Its jails and prisons are filled with those who have come here illegally and don’t fit in, but continue to prey on citizens, both those born here and legal immigrants.

And as the problems from this unstanched flow of illegals grow, so will the costs.

A 2016 study by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, “The Economic and Fiscal Consequences of Immigration,” estimated that 4 million immigrants without high school diplomas had entered the U.S. since 2000, and that 200,000 more were entering each year. While not all unschooled immigrants are illegal, most are. And each one will cost taxpayers on average about $7,551 per year (in constant 2012 dollars) in welfare costs.

In California, a fiscal disaster is brewing. Take populous Los Angeles County, for instance. There, fewer than half of all illegals have a high school diploma, a 2013 study by the University of Southern California found. While the average resident earned $47,000 a year, the average illegal earned just $18,000 — not enough to make it in such a costly city. So it’s no surprise that many end up on welfare or turn to crime.

States like California have been foolish, and are sowing the seeds of future financial catastrophe with their open-door policy to illegals. Oregon, nearly 1,000 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, smugly thinks it can ignore such issues. It will soon find out different as its own costs explode.

In the meantime, citizens in these and other states should do their duty and tell their politicians: It’s not acceptable to be an outlaw “sanctuary state,” and we shouldn’t hand out rewards like driver’s licenses to those who have already broken U.S. law by being here.