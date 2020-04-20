By

Gov. Newsom and the rest of the nation’s Governors have told us we must shelter in place, we can not go out except for groceries, medicines, marijuana or jobs. Yet, in San Diego hundreds protested the other day, shoulder to shoulder, no masks and the Guv nor local police broke up the protest or arrested anyone for protesting. Why? Could it be the politicians know that a lawsuit by the protestors would unwind the unconstitutional orders of government? Or that people are realizing the experts and politicians have misled us. A reader sent me this list of contradictory, confusing and misleading “orders” by government and the experts. Remember, we were told 2.2 million would die, so government, using unproven models, closed our nation. How serious is government about this? You must stay six feet from people. Yet. Go to a grocery store and use the bathroom. If this disease is by person to person contact, then why does government allow communal bathrooms to stay open? Sadly, the person who wrote this list is afraid of retribution. So must stay anonymous—but is a loyal, long time reader of the newsletter. In the comment section please add your confusions and the contradictions of government and the “experts”.

Confusion/Contradictions: Experts/Gov’t Killing Economy/Families

Anonymous, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 4/21/20

1. Basically, you can’t leave the house for any reason, but if you have to, then you can.

2. Masks are useless. But they will protect you. They can save you, no they can’t, they’re useless, but wear one anyway. Now they’re mandatory. But maybe. Or maybe not.

3. Stores are closed, except for the ones that are open.

4. You should not go to the hospital unless you have to go there. Stay out of the ER at all costs unless you’re having a medical emergency. Then it’s okay.

5. This virus is deadly but still not too scary, except that sometimes it actually leads to a global disaster. Stay calm.

6. There is no shortage of groceries in the supermarket, but there are many things missing when you go there in the evening, but not in the morning. Sometimes.

7. The virus has no effect on children except those it has affected or will affect.

8. Animals can not get infected, but there is still a cat that tested positive in Belgium in February when no one had been tested yet, and a tiger.. and one really deadly but also possibly fictional but very sick bat.

9. You will have many symptoms when you are sick, but you can also get sick without symptoms, have symptoms without being sick, or be contagious without having symptoms.

10. In order not to get sick, you have to eat well and exercise, but also never go out to the grocery store so eat shelf stable processed crap and stay inside your four walls but also stay healthy.

11. It’s better to get some fresh air, but you may be arrested if you’re getting fresh air the wrong way and most importantly, don’t go to a park, the fresh air there is deadly.

12. Under no circumstances should you go to retirement homes, but if you have to take care of the elderly and bring them food and medication then fine. Just wear gloves. The same ones. All day.

13. You can get restaurant food delivered to the house, which may have been prepared by people who didn’t wear masks or gloves. But you have to leave your groceries outside for 3 hours to be decontaminated by the fresh air that also may have virus particles floating around in it. Or you can wipe your groceries with Lysol. But not the food because that will make you sick. No, it’s totally unnecessary to wipe the groceries.

Even though the virus can stay on cardboard for 24 hours. Also, you can’t get the virus from eating food with contagions on it. But you can get it by putting it in your mouth. Wait. What?

14. Taxi drivers are immune to the virus apparently since you can still take a taxi ride with a random taxi driver. Just don’t take the taxi to your mom’s house because you know. Stay away from your mom.

15. You can walk around with a friend if you stay six feet apart but don’t visit with your family if they don’t live under the same roof as you. Even if you’ve all been locked inside for two months already. You may still have the virus and just not know it yet. You’ll find out. Wait another week. Wasn’t that a week? Might be the next one. Keep waiting.

16. You are safe if you maintain the appropriate social distance, but you can’t go out with friends or strangers at the safe social distance. Social distancing means you shouldn’t leave your house and don’t be social, except you may go to the liquor store but don’t socialize there while you’re being socially distant.

17. The virus remains active on different surfaces for two hours, no, four, no, six, no, we didn’t say hours, maybe days? But it takes a damp environment. Oh no, not necessarily.

18. The virus stays in the air – well no, or yes, maybe, especially in a closed room, in one hour a sick person can infect ten, so if it falls, all our children were already infected at school before it was closed. But remember, if you stay at the recommended social distance, however in certain circumstances you should maintain a greater distance, which, studies show, the virus can travel further, maybe.

19. If you have symptoms, call to book a diagnostic test. We will hear your symptoms on the phone and if you are eligible for a test, you don’t need the test. Assume you have it and quarantine for two weeks. If you don’t have symptoms, you are not eligible for the test. Quarantine for two weeks or better yet, until we lift restrictions, which may be in a week, a month or 6 months. Also, whoever wants a test can get a test.

20. We count the number of deaths but we don’t know how many people are infected as we have only tested so far those who were “almost dead” to find out if that’s what they will die of…

21. The virus will only disappear if we achieve collective/herd immunity.. but stay inside until the virus disappears because we have no immunity.