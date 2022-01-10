Cong. Young Kim and Illinois Democrat: Fully Vaccinated/Boostered—STILL Get COVID

By

Congresswoman Young Kim—fully vaccinated and boostered, still got the virus. We are told this is a good thing, because the vaccine will make the virus not as bad. Tell that to th over 16,000 fully vaccinated people who have died of the virus, per the CDC. At what time do we admit the facts we see—that the vaccine is no working as expected?

Two more House reps test positive for breakthrough COVID-19 cases

By Brad Dress, The Hill, 1/8/22

Reps. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) and Young Kim (R-Calif.) said on Saturday that they had tested positive for breakthrough cases of COVID-19, adding to a growing list of lawmakers who have contracted the virus amid the latest wave of the pandemic.

Casten announced that he had tested positive on Twitter, saying that he is fully vaccinated and boosted. So far, the 50-year-old lawmaker is reporting only mild symptoms, he said in a statement.

“I’m grateful for the miraculous work of our scientists and health care workers — and encourage everyone to get vaccinated, boosted, and mask up,” he wrote.

And 59-year-old Kim, who said she is also fully vaccinated and boosted, tweeted on Saturday night that she “tested positive for COVID-19 and will be proxy voting as I monitor my symptoms.”

“My team and I are continuing to work around the clock to serve #CA39 and I look forward to returning to work in person soon,” she said.

Casten and Kim join a growing list of politicians testing positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated since the omicron variant, which early studies have shown resists immunization gained from the vaccine more than past strains of the virus, was first detected in the U.S. in early December.