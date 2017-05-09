Congrats California 4 of Six Most Expensive City in Which to Rent Are in California

By

Of the six most expensive cities in the nation in which to rent an apartment, four are in California.

San Fran New York San Jose Boston Los Angeles Oakland

California a dying State. Los Angeles has the worst streets in the nation. California has the worst freeways. The State has the highest sales and income taxes. This is a State with a $1.5 trillion debt and CalPERS has $1.4 trillion in unfunded liabilities. That is just the start. The Democrats, with the help of one Republicans, just passed a $52 billion slush fund—and there is $155 billion in tax increases proposed in the legislature as you read this. We protect criminals and demand innocent citizens become victims. California is a disaster—and the media is concerned that Pres. Trump did not attend a nerdy, hate filled elitist dinner Saturday—and instead met with thousands of real citizens. Until we change leadership in Sacramento, be prepared to either go bankrupt or call yourself a Texan.

LA now has the nation’s fifth-highest rental prices

Los Angeles beats Oakland for a place in the top five

by Elijah Chiland, Curbed, LA, 5/1/17

Los Angeles renters now face the fifth-highest prices in the nation, according to a new report from rental website Zumper. The city has overtaken Oakland in the latest rankings, and now trails only San Francisco, New York, San Jose, and Boston.

The report shows that the median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles jumped up to $2,090 in April (beating Oakland by $30 per month). That’s a 1.5 percent increase over the month before, when the median price was $2,060.

Meanwhile, two-bedroom prices in Los Angeles are still higher than anywhere but San Francisco and New York. The median price for units with a second bedroom was $2,980 per month in April, up a percent since March.

Rental prices nationwide have increased in recent months. Zumper CEO Anthemos Georgiades suggests that’s the result of a seasonal uptick in the number of people moving, constraining supply and causing prices to rise.

It may be a while before prices begin to level off in LA. A report from real estate firm Marcus & Millichap earlier this year projected that the city’s rents would rise more than 5 percent by the end of 2017.

Will that growth cause Los Angeles to climb even higher on the most expensive cities list? Only time will tell.