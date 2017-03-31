Congrats to California: Eight States WORSE for Retirement

By

We may be number one in housing costs, cost of water and energy, taxes—highest gas taxes in nation—and Guv Brown and Democrats want to add up to sixty cents MORE to that. We have the highest poverty rate and numbers in the nation, 12 million in poverty. LAUSD was able to honestly graduate 54% of their seniors—and dishonestly another 20%. But, in one category, eight States are worse than us. If you want culture, California is the place to live. Really want culture, eat yogurt in Texas, so you can afford to live. Your choice.

California is 9th-worst state to retire

Central Valley Business Times, 3/29/17

Cost of living is nation’s second-highest

Healthcare quality is ninth worst, says study

Looking for that ideal place to retire? A new study from Bankrate.com suggests that would-be retirees look at almost any other state than California.

According to Bankrate Inc., California’s cost of living is the nation’s second-highest and total taxes are tied for six6th-highest. Oddly, a lack of seniors is another negative — the sixth-lowest percentage of residents age 65 and older.

And as to healthcare quality, California is judged to have the nation’s ninth worst.

On the other hand, the weather is nice – judged best in the nation – and cultural vitality is second-highest.

So which is the best state? Bundle up. It’s New Hampshire, says Bankrate.

Overall, California ranks as the ninth-worst state to pick for retirement.

New Hampshire is the best state to retire, according to the new Bankrate report. Colorado, Maine, Iowa and Minnesota comprise the rest of the top five.

The study examined eight key factors that were weighted in line with a nationally representative survey of non-retired U.S. adults. From most to least important, the categories were: cost of living, healthcare quality, crime, cultural vitality, weather, taxes, senior citizens’ well-being and the prevalence of other seniors.

New Hampshire ranked in the top five for seniors’ well-being (second-best), crime (third-lowest) and healthcare quality (fourth-best). It scored sixth-worst for weather yet still took the top overall spot thanks to its strength elsewhere.

Arizona, Florida and Nevada are popular retirement destinations, however none cracked the top 10. Arizona came in 12th (while it scored lots of points for weather, it failed to make the top 10 in the other seven classifications). Florida was 17th (it has the nation’s highest percentage of residents age 65 and older but didn’t sniff the top 10 in any other area). And Nevada was nowhere close to the top (#44). It rated very well for weather and taxes but was pulled down by the nation’s worst healthcare quality and its fourth-highest crime rate.

Alaska came in last overall and in two of the eight categories (weather and the percentage of senior citizens). It was also dragged down by the second-highest crime rate, the third-highest cost of living and the fifth-worst score for healthcare quality. West Virginia is the second-worst place to spend one’s golden years, followed by Arkansas, New Mexico and Louisiana.

The study found about half of non-retired U.S. adults would consider moving to a different city or state when they retire. The percentage is greatest among Millennials (58 percent) and falls to 46 percent of Gen Xers, 37 percent of Baby Boomers and 12 percent of the Silent Generation.

“What people think they want in retirement may not end up being what serves them best over the long run,” says Bankrate.com analyst Claes Bell. “It’s about a lot more than sunny skies, beaches and golf courses. As you get older, practical considerations like healthcare, taxes and proximity to family and friends become much more important.”