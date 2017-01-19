By

California Congressman Duncan Hunter believes the role of government is to be a role model for the citizens. He understands that if government violates the law, then citizens will think it is OK if they break the law. That is how the breakdown of a civil society begins. If government agencies hid criminals, then why can’t I? The head of the UC system, Janet Napolitano is an infamous protector of illegal aliens—as Homeland Secretary, she stopped border guards from enforcing the law, stopped the building of a fence along the border and instead OPENED the border for drug cartels, terrorists and other criminals to freely enter our nation—then refused to enforce our deportation laws. Now she is in the process of proclaiming all University of California campuses as sanctuary campuses—to house, feed, clothe and protect criminals from foreign nations. “Mr. Hunter’s legislation would require the Department of Homeland Security to keep a list of sanctuary campuses and send it to the Education Department, which would cancel federal payments for student loans and financial aid, potentially costing schools billions of dollars. “This effort is not about telling colleges who they can and can’t accept for enrollment, but whatever decision they make will either mean they receive federal money or they don’t — it’s that simple,” Mr. Hunter said. Napolitano—like Garcetti, Lee and dozens of other Mayors, have decided to use their power to become criminal enterprises in the name of the people of the community. The world has to be laughing at us. It is time to take Federal funds from all criminal enterprises—gangs, organizations and sanctuary cities.

Congress looks to punish ‘sanctuary campus’ colleges that protect illegal immigrants

By Stephen Dinan. The Washington Times, 1/18/17

Forget sanctuary cities: The next heated congressional battle on immigration could be over “sanctuary campuses” — the dozens of colleges and universities that say they will resist any cooperation with federal immigration agents, unless they are forced to by law.

Rep. Duncan Hunter, California Republican, introduced legislation this month to do just that, saying Congress should strip schools of billions of dollars in federal financial aid unless they start cooperating with authorities.

Mr. Hunter’s legislation would require the Department of Homeland Security to keep a list of sanctuary campuses and send it to the Education Department, which would cancel federal payments for student loans and financial aid, potentially costing schools billions of dollars.

“This effort is not about telling colleges who they can and can’t accept for enrollment, but whatever decision they make will either mean they receive federal money or they don’t — it’s that simple,” Mr. Hunter said.

His bill has the backing of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, which said schools that refuse to cooperate with federal agents are putting students’ security at risk.

“Affording public benefits to illegal aliens not only serves as a magnet to future illegal immigration but is a slap in the face to the thousands of disadvantaged Americans and legal immigrant students competing for those same college slots and funding,” FAIR said in a statement.