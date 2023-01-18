By

When you have $3 million in the Omnibus bill to create “bee friendly highways”, hundreds of millions to create racism in government using “equity” as the buzzword, use tax dollars to change males to females, expel thousands from the military—who cost over $100,000 a piece to train, because they did not want a dangerous drug in their body, you know government is theft. I still remember the bumber sticker from the 1960’s—“Stop government, the Mafia does not want the competition”. The FBI< CIA and the DOJ are not acting like the Mafia—they are acting like the Gestapo. “”We need to end the partisan bickering,” said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. “The American people need us to reach across the aisle to steal more and more wealth from them and their future generations. If we don’t do this quickly, Congressional pay might be suspended and national parks might close. In other words, we’re all gonna die if we don’t get this done.” Satire? These are not the words of McCarthy—they are the words of Pelosi and the Congressional Democrats.

Congress Urged To Raise Theft Ceiling

BabylonBee.com, 1/18/23

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With the deadline fast approaching to increase the amount of money that can be legally stolen from the American people, Congress is being urged to come together and raise the nation’s theft ceiling without conditions.

“We need to end the partisan bickering,” said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. “The American people need us to reach across the aisle to steal more and more wealth from them and their future generations. If we don’t do this quickly, Congressional pay might be suspended and national parks might close. In other words, we’re all gonna die if we don’t get this done.”

Republicans have sparked showdowns over the theft ceiling in the past, often demanding mild spending cuts so that Americans’ stolen wealth will be used more responsibly. Economic experts say this is because they’re evil and want people to die. Democrats, however, insist there should be no limit to how much money can be stolen from Americans since Americans are all racist and don’t deserve money anyway. It remains to be seen whether any theft ceiling compromise will be made between the two parties before the deadline.

At publishing time, Republicans had already agreed to raise the theft ceiling without conditions.