Congresswoman: Interior Department’s ‘Eco-Grief’ Training Is ‘Another Instance of the Insanity of Wokeism’

CRAIG BANNISTER, cnsnews, 3/1/23

The “eco-grief” training being provided by the Interior Department’s Fish and Wildlife Service is yet another example of “the insanity of wokeism,” Republican Wyoming Rep. Harriet Hageman said Tuesday in remarks on the House floor.

Declaring the eco-grief counseling an egregious waste of taxpayer money, Rep. Hageman called for Congress to put an end to the program.

Hageman described eco-grief as “a made-up condition that provides an opportunity for our oh-so-delicate employees who are allegedly struggling with sense of a trauma as they witness what they claim is a changing environment.”

“Taxpayer funds are now funding ‘ecogrief’ training for federal employees to help them ‘cope’ with their emotional struggles related to the environment. Meanwhile, Biden’s Administration seeks to destroy our nation’s energy dominance,” the congresswoman’s YouTube page says, introducing the video of her House remarks.

This type of waste of taxpayer money is actually intended to increase the cost of food, housing and energy, the congresswoman said:

“It is one thing for a private company to waste their own money, but it is not okay for the federal government to misallocate our money to further a political agenda that is intended to increase the cost of putting food on your table, a roof over your head and gas in your car.”

Hageman warned that Americans’ money is being used against them to destroy their standard of living:

“This scourge has infiltrated academia, the media and our corporate boardrooms and it is now taking over our government functions, all on the backs of our taxpayers.

“The very taxpayers who recognize this nonsense for what it is and who are being picked clean by an elitist cabal of ecowarriors who are paid to destroy the very standard of living that allows them to focus on made-up crises, rather than focus on the jobs they are paid for doing.”

The Interior Department’s eco-grief workshop is being offered to employees in the Southwest “who are struggling with a sense of trauma or loss as they witness a changing environment,” according to The Washington Times, which obtained a copy of the notice to government employees:

“Those who sign up will be led to ‘find ways to act while caring for themselves.’

“‘This 4-hour workshop seeks to normalize the wide range of emotional responses that conservationists experience while empowering participants to act while taking care of themselves,’ the notice said. ‘The workshop is intended for those experiencing ecological grief and for those who wish to support them.’”