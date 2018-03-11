Conservative Conference: Connect the Dots—March 17 in Burbank

By

For $99, including lunch, these are just some of the speakers you will hear at the Connect the Dots conservative conference at the Burbank Airport Marriott, March 17 from 9:00am to 6:00pm: Bill Whittle Master of Ceremonies Frank Gaffney—National Security expert David Horowitz Charlie Kirk Trevor Loudon Susan Shelley And a dozen more State and national known leaders and experts in the conservative movement.

CONNECT THE DOTS FOR CONSERVATIVE VICTORIES!

This will NOT be a whole day of talking heads, long-winded panels, or a normal conference or workshop. This will be like nothing you have ever attended before… and may be the most important political event you have ever been to.

Join us to help us unify and connect the activists in hundreds of Conservative, Libertarian & right-leaning Independent groups across the country. Just as the left has MoveOn.org, Indivisible (6,000 groups dedicated to defeating Trump and his agenda), Black Lives Matter and the hundreds of groups funded by George Soros, we will build a coalition of like-minded patriots on the right to protect our political successes in 2016 and build on them.

In California, our goal is to shore up vulnerable Republican seats (currently Mimi Walters, Dana Rohrabacher, Jeff Denham & Devin Nunes), and overturn three Senate seats currently held by Democrats. To slow the destruction of our state, we must deprive them of their 2/3rds supermajority.

We are focusing on key issues that the majority of Californians agree on (i.e. school choice, skyrocketing gasoline/car registration prices, job creation & cutting taxes), and providing more effective ways of communicating our message. Despite the obvious challenges, we have an extraordinary advantage — the best solutions, time-tested philosophies and winning, successful policies (i.e. those working in Texas and Wisconsin.) But in order to right our ship, we must organize our people and maximize their efforts to achieve very specific

goals.

Our theme is, “We’re on your side – you just don’t know it yet.”