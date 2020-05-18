By

Government is not the only one censoring speech. Social media is doing the same. How? Based on this, “The Vimeo Guidelines Violations page describes general descriptions of what defines a violation that might lead to a termination of an account, noting that “no videos that make false or misleading claims about vaccination safety or claim that mass tragedies are hoaxes.” “Of course, that doesn’t mean you can’t post videos that criticize or disapprove of people and events,“ read the Vimeo guidelines. “It does mean that these videos need to be respectful and not cross the line that separates criticism from abuse.” Based on that, the poverty caused by the lies of Al Gore, AOC and Greta Thunberg in re: the environment have not caused them to be deleted from social media. Nor has Adam Schiff, NBC, MSNBC and CNN that created a hoax for the purpose of overthrowing an elected government of the United States. What was Messina’s “crime”? He asked a question—seems like the Fake News media and social media are afraid fo free speech and people asking questions of government policy. Freedom? Not in the United States with the media and social media censoring our speech.

Conservative Santa Clarita Talk Show Host, Hart Board Member Removed From Vimeo

Posted by: Jade Aubuchon, KHTS, 5/15/20

Joe Messina, a conservative political talk show host and William S. Hart Union High School Board member, reported Sunday that his Vimeo account had been suspended in an alleged act of censorship after he questioned several controversial issues.

Messina has used Vimeo for years as a backup for videos of his nightly talk show “The Real Side,” a political talk show that tackles controversial issues with guests from both sides of the argument, adding up to thousands of recordings stored on the paid account.

It was on May 7 that Messina first received a warning email from Vimeo, stating that one of his videos had been taken down. The video in question asked “if we go to mandated vaccinations, would you take it?”

The email stated that the video had been taken down as Vimeo does not allow “videos that make false or misleading claims about vaccination safety or claim that mass tragedies are hoaxes.”

Messina stated that although he questioned the ethics behind mandating vaccines, he did not support any claims of hoaxes connected to vaccines or COVID-19.

On May 9, Messina received notice that another video had been taken down, the more politically-titled “How long are people going to put up with this Democrat plandemic?” for the same type of violation. In this video, he questioned why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was reevaluating how COVID-19 numbers were accounted for across the country.

A little over an hour and a half later, Messina received notice that his paid Vimeo account had been removed. These two videos had been the only to receive any violation notices out of the thousands that “The Real Side” had accumulated over three years.

In November of 2018, Messina was also taken off of Facebook, along with over 500 other pages for “stirring up political debate.”

“The Real Side” averaged over 212,000 views per week, partially thanks to the hosting offered by Vimeo. When the video hosting service pulled down the account, the team behind the show had to go into crisis-mode, redirecting links from social media, apps, and newsletters to ensure that they would not lose viewership.

“I don’t see anything wrong with asking a question,” Messina said. “If it was just me it would be one thing, but it’s not just right-leaning channels, it’s left-leaning channels too. I think that’s what makes it such a big deal. It’s happening everywhere.”

Messina stated that as his content does not advocate hate, and that listeners should be the ones with the right to decide whether or not his content is important enough to pay attention to.

The Vimeo Guidelines Violations page describes general descriptions of what defines a violation that might lead to a termination of an account, noting that “no videos that make false or misleading claims about vaccination safety or claim that mass tragedies are hoaxes.”

“Of course, that doesn’t mean you can’t post videos that criticize or disapprove of people and events,“ read the Vimeo guidelines. “It does mean that these videos need to be respectful and not cross the line that separates criticism from abuse.”

Representatives from Vimeo were unavailable for comment as of Friday afternoon.

“Censorship isn’t about a conversation. This is censorship, if you can’t ask a question, you have a problem, I sit down with the left, I sit down with the right,” Messina said. “I don’t want the left squelched at all, I don’t want anyone to be squelched.”

Since “The Real Side” was taken down, the crew has been working alongside other hosts to organize companies to host and store their videos.

“We’ve decided we have no control, even when we pay for it on these normal social media platforms,” Messina said.

Messina emphasized that he does not take the removal personally, but that there are larger concerns at play in terms of censorship of thought and free speech.

“I really wish we could have a conversation with a difference of opinion, some people are far left, some people are far-right, some people are more moderate, but everyone should have the chance to ask questions and everything should be heard,” Messina said.