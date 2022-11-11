By

The third highest city in the country for rents is San Fran. The fourth highest is San Jose. In the Bay area we are witnessing the end of tens of thousands of very well paid jobs in tech and the fleeing of corporations. The commercial district has only a 50% occupancy rate—and every month it gets lower as leases expire. “Consumer prices rocketed 6% higher during October compared to the same month the year before, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Inflation in the Bay Area this year is at or near a two-decade high, based on the annual pace of inflation that was reported during the summer and last month. In June of this year, consumer prices were running at a yearly rate of 6.8%. By comparison, consumer prices jumped at a yearly pace of 6.6% in June 2001 and by 7.1% in October of 1984.”

Watch as the economy of the Bay Area collapses while the politicians demand higher taxes and more homeless.

Consumer prices in Bay Area heat up again and rocket higher at faster pace

Inflation rate worsens in region from prior report, feds say

By GEORGE AVALOS, Bay Area News Group, 11/10/11

The inflation rate in the Bay Area has begun to heat up again, fueled by fast-rising prices that scorched the pocketbooks of consumers during October, a forbidding new report released on Thursday shows.

Consumer prices rocketed 6% higher during October compared to the same month the year before, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

Inflation in the Bay Area this year is at or near a two-decade high, based on the annual pace of inflation that was reported during the summer and last month.

In June of this year, consumer prices were running at a yearly rate of 6.8%. By comparison, consumer prices jumped at a yearly pace of 6.6% in June 2001 and by 7.1% in October of 1984.

After the inflation rate eased a bit and fell by 0.5% from June to August, the rate jumped 1% over the two-month period from August to October, the federal government’s report showed. The government reports Bay Area consumer prices every two months.

One major culprit that forced prices to rise: Utility costs — as in PG&E monthly bills — skyrocketed, driven by head-spinning increases in electricity and natural gas piped into the home.

Electricity costs at home bounced higher by 18.9% and natural gas was up 16.3% over the year-long period that ended in October, the labor agency reported.

Bay Area food prices helped to shove consumer costs higher, the labor agency reported.

Over the 12 months that ended in October, food prices in the Bay Area soared 10% higher. That topped the region’s annual increase of 9.6% in food prices over the one-year period ending in August, according to this news organization’s analysis of the report.

Costs for food consumed at home hopped higher by 10.6%, while prices for food consumed away from home zoomed upward by 9% in the Bay Area.

Among the other items whose prices rose by more than the overall annual inflation rate in the Bay Area in October compared with the same month the year before:

Fruits and vegetables, up 12.9% on a yearly basis. That was far worse than the 8.2% increase in August.

Cereals and bakery products, up 9.9% annually. That was improved from the August reading of 12.2% higher.

Meat, poultry, fish and eggs, up 6.4% for the one-year period. The prior reading in August was an 8.5% increase.

Unleaded gasoline prices, up 32.2% in October over the most recent 12 months.

The Federal Reserve has been attempting to cool off inflation with dramatic and painful increases in interest rates.

Not everyone is convinced the Fed’s gambit will work, however.

Christopher Thornberg, a founding partner and economist with Beacon Economics, said he believes runaway federal spending and government stimulus programs are the big propellant for inflation.

As a result, shoving interest rates higher is applying the wrong remedy to the problem. Thornberg maintained.

“The Fed can’t do the right thing because they don’t have the power to do the right thing,” Thornberg said.

In April 2020, the nation’s Central Bank lowered interest rates to near zero to help combat the economic woes that the coronavirus unleashed. In the spring of this year, the Fed began raising rates to curb inflation.

“The economy isn’t experiencing inflation because of the Fed’s previous policy,” Thornberg said. “We have high inflation because the Fed handed the federal government $5 trillion dollars to spend on the economy.”