Contra Costa County saw 3% drop in enrollments in 2020-2021 — 5,385 fewer students

Here is another county that is losing a record number of students. You can also tell one reason is that families have given up on the area and the State.

“After steady growth in students for more than a decade, Contra Costa County saw a county-wide enrollment drop in the 2020-21 school year, according to a the County Office of Education’s 2020-21 annual report released Tuesday.

Between 2007-08 and 2019-20, enrollment in the county’s non-charter schools and the non-charter schools of its 18 school districts grew from 166,772 to 178,406. Enrollment declined no more than 400 students from year to year during that time.

But in the 2020-21 school year, enrollment dropped 5,385 students to 173,021 — more than a 3% decline.

It will be interesting to see, statewide how many students have fled government schools. Last year, statewide, it was 160,000. My guess is that this year it will be over 200,000.