Contra Costa County saw 3% drop in enrollments in 2020-2021 — 5,385 fewer students

Here is another county that is losing a record number of students. You can also tell one reason is that families have given up on the area and the State.
“After steady growth in students for more than a decade, Contra Costa County saw a county-wide enrollment drop in the 2020-21 school year, according to a the County Office of Education’s 2020-21 annual report released Tuesday.
Between 2007-08 and 2019-20, enrollment in the county’s non-charter schools and the non-charter schools of its 18 school districts grew from 166,772 to 178,406. Enrollment declined no more than 400 students from year to year during that time.
But in the 2020-21 school year, enrollment dropped 5,385 students to 173,021 — more than a 3% decline.
It will be interesting to see, statewide how many students have fled government schools. Last year, statewide, it was 160,000. My guess is that this year it will be over 200,000.
EdSource, 11/3/21
Contra Costa County’s student decline is only slightly more than that of the state; last year, California lost 160,000 students, or 2.6% of its enrollment. Demographers are predicting a decade-long enrollment decline in California, and fiscal experts are encouraging districts to plan for what could be a substantial loss of revenue. The California Department of Finance is projecting an 11.4% decline in statewide enrollment from 2019-20 figures by 2031.
