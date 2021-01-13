By

Why is this news? For years the California Political News and Views and numerous community leaders have declared the fraud called High Speed Rail was a scam. Its real purpose is a payoff to unions, special interests and greedy corporations. From the start it was all a lie—the route, the cost, the ridership—all was lied about. The ballot measure calling for its creation said the State should not give a dime to it—instead a cap and trade bill was passed—to kill thousands of California jobs, raise taxes and make it more expensive to live in California—this is the bill that cost Chad Mayes his leadership position since he got six other Republicans to support a tax increase to finance the choo choo to nowhere. “One of California’s top bullet train contractors has sent a scorching 36-page letter to California high-speed rail officials, contradicting state claims that the line’s construction pace is on target and warning the project could miss a key 2022 federal deadline. The letter, obtained by The Los Angeles Times, alleges that a multitude of problems have remained unresolved for years, including rapid turnover of state officials, continuing delays in obtaining land for the rail and the state’s ‘failure to secure agreements with outside parties,’ including utilities and freight railroads. The delays will result in idled work sites and layoffs of field workers, says the letter by construction giant Tutor Perini.” It is time to stop the waste of money and theft of private property by the scam. In a one Party State, run by unions and special interests, do not expect any changes—unless this also becomes an issue in the Recall of Newsom—who got elected by saying he would stop the train to nowhere. Once in office, he reconsidered and believes theft from the public and lying about costs, schedule and ridership is OK.

Contractor blasts Calif. High-Speed Rail board for delays “beyond comprehension”

The San Joaquin Valley Sun, 1/12/21

One of California’s top bullet train contractors has sent a scorching 36-page letter to California high-speed rail officials, contradicting state claims that the line’s construction pace is on target and warning the project could miss a key 2022 federal deadline.

The letter, obtained by The Los Angeles Times, alleges that a multitude of problems have remained unresolved for years, including rapid turnover of state officials, continuing delays in obtaining land for the rail and the state’s ‘failure to secure agreements with outside parties,’ including utilities and freight railroads.

The delays will result in idled work sites and layoffs of field workers, says the letter by construction giant Tutor Perini.

As of mid-November, construction teams can not build on more than 500 parcels in the Fresno area because the California High Speed Rail Authority still lacks possession or proper documentation, according to the Jan. 4 letter. The company has completed all the work that could be done efficiently and as a result is now operating at other sites at a slower pace.

“It is beyond comprehension that as of this day, more than two thousand and six hundred calendar days after [official approval to start construction] that the authority has not obtained all of the right of way,” wrote Tutor Perini Vice President of Operations Ghassan Ariqat to Garth Fernandez, the contracting chief at the state rail authority.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Asm. Jim Patterson (R–Fresno) noted that the failure of rail officials to secure rights of way within the City of Fresno served as “a huge warning red light.”

He went further, denouncing the rosy outlook provided by rail officials to legislators and Gov. Gavin Newsom in December as being demonstrably false.

“This is now a cover-up,” Patterson said. “What we’re seeing is [California] being ripped off and ripped up.”

