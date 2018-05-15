Convicted Rapist—Polanski—Threatens Legal Action Because Oscars Kicked Him Out

By

A rapist thinks he is so important that the folks giving you the Oscars should have him as a member. This is a rapist of a young girl, who after conviction, fled the country—to France. A few years ago they even gave this rapist an Oscar and gave him a standing ovation for getting away with rape. Today in the age of Weinstein, he would only get the award. “Roman Polanski’s attorney sent the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences a letter this week threatening to take legal action if the director is not granted a hearing over the academy’s decision to expel him, it was reported Wednesday. In the letter sent Tuesday, a copy of which was obtained by the Los Angeles Times, attorney Harland Braun said the academy had failed to follow both its own rules and California law in denying the Oscar-winning director a chance to present his own case.” Now this fugitive wants to sue because even the Hollywood hypocrites do not want to be associated with this public rapist. The same folks that covered up hundreds of rapes and abuses of women, and boys, think an elderly creep should no longer be a member of their elitist organization. Who cares—let him sue—the attorneys need the money. Polanski Threatens Film Academy over Expulsion.

Posted by Contributing Editor, MyNewsLA, 5/9/18

Roman Polanski’s attorney sent the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences a letter this week threatening to take legal action if the director is not granted a hearing over the academy’s decision to expel him, it was reported Wednesday.

In the letter sent Tuesday, a copy of which was obtained by the Los Angeles Times, attorney Harland Braun said the academy had failed to follow both its own rules and California law in denying the Oscar-winning director a chance to present his own case.

“We are not here contesting the merits of the expulsion decision, but rather your organization’s blatant disregard of its own Standards of Conduct in, as well as its violations of the standards required by California Corporations Code,” Braun wrote.

The academy’s board of governors, which includes such industry heavyweights as Tom Hanks, Kathleen Kennedy and Steven Spielberg, voted last week to expel the Oscar-winning filmmaker, along with disgraced comedian Bill Cosby, in accordance with new standards of conduct adopted by the group in response to the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked the industry since the fall.