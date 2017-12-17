By

How bad is crime in Chicago? A Cook County Commissioner has asked for the UN “peacekeepers” to come in and protect the black population from the murders allowed by the white Mayor of Chicago—is this racism, his refusing to stop the genocide? We do not need the UN—we need a police force allowed to arrest the criminals. In Chicago the criminals have guns and the honest do not—sitting ducks. “Some politicians in the past have recommended deploying the National Guard to help Chicago quell gun violence, but Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin went even further on Thursday, suggesting the United Nations perhaps send in peacekeepers in the face of what he called a “quiet genocide.” Boykin was traveling to New York to meet with Oscar Fernandez-Taranco of Argentina, the U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Support, to seek international help with “horrific levels of shootings” and other violent crime in West Side and South Side communities.” Trump is right—it is time to declare martial law and send in Federal law enforcement—obviously the Mayor and Police Chief have little interest in stopping the killings.

Cook County Commissioner Requests UN Peacekeeping Forces to Chicago – 652 Homicides So Far This Year

by Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 12/15/17

Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin has requested UN Peacekeeping Forces to the City of Chicago to cut down on violence in the Windy City.

Boykin says peacekeeping forces are needed to fight the “quiet genocide” in the streets of Chicago.

The joys of liberalism:

603 people have been shot and killed in Chicago so far this year.

3,454 people have been shot.

There have been 652 homicides in Chicago so far this year.

CBS Chicago reported:

Some politicians in the past have recommended deploying the National Guard to help Chicago quell gun violence, but Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin went even further on Thursday, suggesting the United Nations perhaps send in peacekeepers in the face of what he called a “quiet genocide.”

Boykin was traveling to New York to meet with Oscar Fernandez-Taranco of Argentina, the U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Support, to seek international help with “horrific levels of shootings” and other violent crime in West Side and South Side communities.

Article Continues Below

“I’m hoping to appeal to the U.N. to actually come to Chicago and meet with victims of violence, and maybe even possibly help out in terms of peacekeeping efforts, because I think it’s so critical for us to make sure that these neighborhoods are safe,” Boykin said at O’Hare International Airport on Thursday.

Boykin said leaders in Chicago and Cook County have failed to protect many communities from violent crime.

“There is a quiet genocide taking place in too many of our communities. Eighty percent of those who are being killed by gun violence are African American, and often killed at the hands of another African American,” he said. “So we must protect these population groups, and that’s what the United Nations does. They’re a peacekeeping force. They know all about keeping the peace, and so we’re hopeful that they’ll hear our appeal.”