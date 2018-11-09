Core-Mark to Relocate Headquarters to Dallas-Fort Worth Area–From San Fran

By

In September a major San Fran firm announced it got smart—it was moving from the socialist paradise— Venezuela del Norte to the Free State of Texas. Somehow we missed it. They are doing this just in time. On Tuesday the voters decided to tax large firms, like Core-Mark—just for having employees. Allegedly the money will go to the homeless—we know this is another scam for the rich and socially prominent. “”Recently we have finalized plans to relocate Core-Mark’s corporate headquarters to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The move will take place during the first half of 2019,” CEO Scott McPherson said during the call. “The cost of operating out of the San Francisco Bay Area is high and while San Francisco is our long time home, the business has expanded dramatically over the years.” Dallas offers a better operating cost, lower taxes and is a central location for what is now a nationwide business, he added. “Being closer to our customers and more central to our divisions will create cost and logistical efficiency for us,” the company executive said. Based on California and San Fran taxes, the firm will add 15% to its bottom line without selling a single new product or service. The cost of the move will be returned in a couple of years! Who is the next firm to leave—before San Fran creates an “EXIT tax? You know they will.

Core-Mark to Relocate Headquarters to Dallas-Fort Worth Area

Convenience Store, 9/7/18 San Fran Firm Leaving for Texas—while it Still Can

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO — Core-Mark Holding Co. is relocating its headquarters to the Lone Star State to better accommodate the company’s growth.

The distributor will move to Westlake within the Dallas-Fort Worth area next year, the company announced during its second quarter 2018 earnings call in last month, reported Dallas News .

“Recently we have finalized plans to relocate Core-Mark’s corporate headquarters to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The move will take place during the first half of 2019,” CEO Scott McPherson said during the call. “The cost of operating out of the San Francisco Bay Area is high and while San Francisco is our long time home, the business has expanded dramatically over the years.”

Dallas offers a better operating cost, lower taxes and is a central location for what is now a nationwide business, he added.

“Being closer to our customers and more central to our divisions will create cost and logistical efficiency for us,” the company executive said.

With more than 8,400 employees, Core-Mark already has a small office in Fort Worth and a data center in Plano. It operates a regional distribution center in the San Antonio area. One of Core-Mark’s biggest clients is Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc.

Since the announcement, Core-Mark has posted photos of its Westlake office space on its website , in addition to jobs it’s looking to fill in Tarrant County, including:

Staff accountant

Senior SEC accountant

Senior corporate accountant

IT audit manager

Financial systems analyst

Senior accountant – intercompany

Senior transportation/route analyst

Manager, corporate payroll

Core-Mark traces its roots to a San Francisco tobacco shop in 1888. Today, it serves 45,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada, including convenience stores, grocers, drug, big box and supercenter stores, liquor stores and specialty stores.

Core-Mark posted photos of its new Westlake office space on its website.

Core-Mark’s footprint, as shown in a recent investor presentation.