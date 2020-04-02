Being given a sentence of life without parole for murder means little in the age of the Democrats and Guv Newsom. At the same time the Guv is trying to close all gun shops he is releasing 35000 prisoners that did not finish their sentence—and even putting murderers back on the streets. Now, more than ever we need our Second Amendment rights—since the Guv is using law enforcement, not to protect society, but to protect law breakers from foreign countries.
“Two of the felons are immigrants to the U.S., and Newsom’s purpose for commuting their sentences is to have them avoid deportation.
The 19 felons given commutations by Newsom include:
- 50-year-old Rodney McNeal convicted of stabbing his pregnant wife to death
- 75-year-old Suzanne Johnson convicted of assaulting a child to death
- 35-year-old Kristopher Blehm convicted for aiding in a murder
- 64-year-old Joann Parks convicted of killing her three children
- 67-year-old Rosemary Dyer convicted of murdering her husband
- 40-year-old Jason Bryant convicted for witnessing murder during a robbery
- 56-year-old Steven Bradley convicted of murdering a gas station worker
- 64-year-old Richard Flowers convicted of murdering a woman
- 61-year-old Samuel Eldredge convicted of shooting a person to death
- 49-year-old Ramon Rodriguez convicted of murdering a person for pay
- 56-year-old James Harris convicted of kidnapping and murdering two people
- 48-year-old Robert Glass convicted of murdering a burglary victim
- 45-year-old David Jassy convicted of murdering a man he was fighting with
- 68-year-old Shyrl Lamar convicted of witnessing the murder of two people
Note by commuting the sentences he protects convicted illegal alien murderers from deportation. Feel safe in California?
Coronavirus Jailbreak: California Gov. Gavin Newsom Commutes Sentences for 14 Convicted Killers
John Binder, Breitbart, 3/31/20
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is responding to the Chinese coronavirus crisis by commuting the sentences of 14 felons convicted of murder or being involved in a murder.
Newsom made the decision to more quickly commute felons’ sentences in the midst of the coronavirus, providing early release through parole to about 19 felons — some of whom killed children and one convict who murdered a pregnant woman.
Two of the felons are immigrants to the U.S., and Newsom’s purpose for commuting their sentences is to have them avoid deportation.
The 19 felons given commutations by Newsom include:
- 50-year-old Rodney McNeal convicted of stabbing his pregnant wife to death
- 75-year-old Suzanne Johnson convicted of assaulting a child to death
- 35-year-old Kristopher Blehm convicted for aiding in a murder
- 64-year-old Joann Parks convicted of killing her three children
- 67-year-old Rosemary Dyer convicted of murdering her husband
- 40-year-old Jason Bryant convicted for witnessing murder during a robbery
- 56-year-old Steven Bradley convicted of murdering a gas station worker
- 64-year-old Richard Flowers convicted of murdering a woman
- 61-year-old Samuel Eldredge convicted of shooting a person to death
- 49-year-old Ramon Rodriguez convicted of murdering a person for pay
- 56-year-old James Harris convicted of kidnapping and murdering two people
- 48-year-old Robert Glass convicted of murdering a burglary victim
- 45-year-old David Jassy convicted of murdering a man he was fighting with
- 68-year-old Shyrl Lamar convicted of witnessing the murder of two people
- Tri Thai, an immigrant, convicted of assault, dissuading a witness, and burglary
- Monsuru Tijani, an immigrant, convicted of issuing fake financial statements
- Shannon Thomas-Bland convicted of drug crimes
- Gabriel Garcia convicted of drug crimes
- Brenda Ibanez convicted of robbery and using a fake ID to buy a vehicle
Newsom also pardoned five felons who previously served their sentences for various crimes.
In New York, as Breitbart News reported, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) insistence that at least 1,100 inmates be released from prison during the coronavirus crisis has allowed eight sex offenders — three of whom raped children — to be freed back into the general public.
Speak Your Mind