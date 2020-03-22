By

Here is a shock. We are being told that most people that have the Wuhan Virus do not know it, nor show signs of it. At the same time the number of people confirmed with the virus has skyrocketed. How come? Easy, as we test more people, more people will test positive. No different than if we started a mass testing of people with the flu. “UC San Francisco epidemiologist George Rutherford scoffed at the models that estimate that up to 70 to 80% of Americans will get the coronavirus. He believes a much smaller number will actually contract the virus. “I think they’re wildly high,” Rutherford told KCBS Radio. “I mean, those assume no control measures and we’ve been doing a lot to control this, especially in big cities around the country.” Rutherford said the shelter-in-place orders and social distancing would bring those numbers down significantly, which is why they are critical. The high-end models are based on past epidemics without those controls, he said. Panic is the goal of those who benefit from the Virus. Mostly, politicians who think they can tank the economy, then spend trillions to “save” it and think they will be declared heroes. Trump by repealing, putting a moratorium a regulations that hold back innovations, common sense and free choice, leads the way to permanently end thousands of bad regulations. One that is immediately needed is the inability of doctors in California from moving to Kansas and practicing medicine without taking Boards, tests, waiting months and spending lots of money. Seriously, is a doctor in Kansas better qualified than one in California? They both probably went to a major medical school—in another State. As Rahm Emanuel famously said, “Never allow a crisis go to waste”. Use this one to end job and people killing regulations.

Coronavirus Predictions Are ‘Wildly High,’ UCSF Professor Argues

Doug Sovern, KCBS San Fran, 3/18/20

Dire projections that almost every American will end up contracting the coronavirus have been circulating on the internet, but one of the Bay Area’s most highly regarded experts is doubtful of those calculations.

UC San Francisco epidemiologist George Rutherford scoffed at the models that estimate that up to 70 to 80% of Americans will get the coronavirus. He believes a much smaller number will actually contract the virus.

“I think they’re wildly high,” Rutherford told KCBS Radio. “I mean, those assume no control measures and we’ve been doing a lot to control this, especially in big cities around the country.”

Rutherford said the shelter-in-place orders and social distancing would bring those numbers down significantly, which is why they are critical.

The high-end models are based on past epidemics without those controls, he said.

In real life, he said the infection rate in Wuhan, China was 1.5%. On the Diamond Princess cruise ship that carried hundreds of infected people to a port in Japan, it was just 20%

“At least we’re dealing with something that’s observed, something that’s been measured quite carefully,” Rutherford said. “Actually I’m probably more comfortable with the kind of estimates we can derive when using real data than using worst case scenario models.”

Rutherford’s estimate of coronavirus transmission points to a high of 50% with a low of just 10%.