Coronavirus: Video shows more than 150 at illegal San Fran nightclub amid COVID-19 crisis

The people have started to rebel against government edicts that do not understand or approve. In churches across the country, even under the threat of arrest, pastors held Easter services. Dallas Cowboy QB Dax Prescott held a large party. In San Fran 150 people held an "underground" party busted by the cops. Just like Prohibition did not stop alcohol or crime, the shelter in place is not forcing people to ignore truth and reality. We were told to kill our economy because 2.2 million might die. Now, at 25,000 and all the other "models" have proven outrageous, people are questioning the ability of government to know anything. By May 1, my guess, either government admits t opening the government, or the people will. When you have the Governor of Michigan outlawing the sale of flower seeds—but allows the selling of lottery tickets, you know government has gone off the deep end.

The illegal club had been operating out of an industrial building at 2266 Shafter Avenue in San Francisco’s Bayview District, according to the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office.

The Depression created the Mafia and other criminal elements—will crazy proclamations from governors and Mayors cause a similar outbreak of criminal activity in 2020?

Coronavirus: Video shows more than 150 at illegal San Francisco nightclub amid COVID-19 crisis

KGO, 4/13/20

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera and police chief William Scott announced Monday that they have shut down an underground nightclub for violating San Francisco’s stay-at-home public health order, making it the first such warrant issued in the city to enforce the public health order.



Time lapse video from April 4 to April 6 shows more than 150 people entering and exiting the nightclub during the early morning hours, according to investigators. “None practiced 6 feet of social distancing. During certain times, the video showed 20 to 30 cars per hour park or depart from in front of the building,” said the San Francisco City Attorney’s office in a statement.



Officers from SFPD’s tactical unit and Bayview Station executed the warrant on Saturday.



Investigators say officers entered the building and seized DJ equipment, two fog machines, nine gambling machines with $670 in cash inside, two pool tables, bins of liquor, cases of beer, bar furniture, and other nightclub-related items.



“This pandemic is deadly serious. People need to treat it that way,” Herrera said in a statement. “Education is always the first step, but willfully ignoring health orders is not acceptable. We are going to use every tool at our disposal, including these types of warrants, to protect public health during this pandemic.”



Chief Scott also issued a statement saying, “The operators of this illegal club senselessly put lives at risk in a time when our city is doing everything within our means to slow the spread of this pandemic and safeguard the health and well being of the public.”



The city is encouraging anyone with information about businesses or others violating the stay-at-home order during this public health emergency, please contact 311 or file a report online.