Corporations are joining social media firms in cancelling Republicans and those that question the legitimacy of the November election. These folks are blackmailing elected officials into silence—either accept questionable elections or we will make sure you get defeated. “Marriott International, the world’s largest hotel company, and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association said Sunday they will suspend donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory last week. “We have taken the destructive events at the Capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election into consideration and will be pausing political giving from our Political Action Committee to those who voted against certification of the election,” Marriott spokeswoman Connie Kim said, confirming a report in Popular Information, a political newsletter. Marriott and Blue Cross/Blue Shield have decided that if you voted to want honest elections, you do not deserve donations. In other words these corporations are SUPPORTING candidates that OPPOSE honest elections.

Corporate PACs Cancel Contributions to Lawmakers Who Voted Against Certifying Election

by Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, 1/11/21

Marriott International, the world’s largest hotel company, and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association said Sunday they will suspend donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory last week.

“We have taken the destructive events at the Capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election into consideration and will be pausing political giving from our Political Action Committee to those who voted against certification of the election,” Marriott spokeswoman Connie Kim said, confirming a report in Popular Information, a political newsletter.

Blue Cross, the federation of 36 independent companies that provide health care coverage for one in three Americans, said “in light of this week’s violent, shocking assault on the United States Capitol, and the votes of some members of Congress to subvert the results of November’s election by challenging Electoral College results, BCSBA will suspend contributions to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy.”

California lawmakers who voted against certifying Biden’s victory in Arizona and Pennsylvania included House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield and Rep. Darrell Issa, who represents the 50th District in east San Diego County.

JPMorgan Chase said Sunday it will pause all contributions from its political action committee for at least the next six months, saying “the focus of business leaders, political leaders, civic leaders right now should be on governing and getting help to those who desperately need it most right now. There will be plenty of time for campaigning later.”

Citigroup said in a memo to employees seen by Reuters that it reviewed lawmakers who led the charge against the certification of the Electoral College and found it gave $1,000 to the campaign of Republican Senator Josh Hawley.

“We want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law. We intend to pause our contributions during the quarter as the country goes through the Presidential transition and hopefully emerges from these events stronger and more united,” wrote Candi Wolff, who heads Citigroup’s global government affairs team.

A Walmart spokesman said it conducts a review after every election cycle to “examine and adjust our political giving strategy. As we conduct our review over the coming months we will factor last week’s events into our process.”