Corrupt Clinton Foundation in “Partnership” With San Diego County

You would have thought the IRS would have taken away the tax exempt status of the front group known as the “Clinton Foundation”. This is the organization that took in money from foreign government after Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met with the representatives of the governments. Maybe it is still open because President Trump did not fire the IRS Commissioner, and the Attorney General has not, yet, brought charges against him for lying to Congress.

Now we found the corrupt organization is being accept with open arms in San Diego—to help them with their health needs. This has been low keyed by the hack politicians running the County—of course the County did send out a press rlease that almost no one saw or read—except the California Political News and Views has good friends in the County on the look out for corruption and stupidity.

“The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced today it is joining a new partnership with the Clinton Foundation and The San Diego Foundation to improve the health and well-being of children in San Diego County.

The goal of the partnership is to build upon the success of San Diego County’s Live Well San Diego initiative and develop a strategy for preventing children from entering the juvenile justice or foster care systems.

Clinton supports criminals from foreign countries getting benefits here, instead of being deported—is that what this is about. Hillary and Chelsea Clinton helping finance criminals in San Diego County? I would urge folks to contact the Board of Supervisors and ask questions about this partnership based in corruption of the system.