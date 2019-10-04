Corrupt Congressional Dems Ask Trump State Dept for Ukrainian Docs – Get Crooked Hillary and Biden Docs Instead!

By

Anybody shocked? Secretary of State Pompeo, at the demand of Congress turned over the corruption files involving the Ukraine—good for him. The Democrats are shell-shocked. The documents prove that Hillary Clinton was involved in the corruption of the 2016. And, some congressional Democrats KNEW about it. Corruption? Yup, the Democrat Part is the PRI party of the United States (PRI is the ultra-corrupt political Party in Mexico). “Today the State Department sent over the documents and announced they would brief Congress on their findings.

But the documents weren’t what the Democrats were expecting! The Trump administration sent over documents on Hillary Clinton’s collusion with Ukraine in the 2016 election and the Biden Family’s massive pay-for-play with the Ukrainian regime!” Where are the indictments? Why haven’t the Democrat Presidential candidates denounced the corruption of Biden and Clinton?

by Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 10/2/19

The House Congressional Democrats wrote the State Department last week to request testimony from career officials on Ukraine and to demand the Trump State Department turn over requested documents on Ukraine.

Yesterday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced he would refuse to allow State Department officials to testify before the Congressional committees on impeachment.

This was after Democrats in the House violated fundamental principles, contacted State Department officials directly and told them NOT to contact legal counsel.

Democrat lawmakers also requested documents from the Pompeo State Department on Ukraine.

Today the State Department sent over the documents and announced they would brief Congress on their findings.

But the documents weren’t what the Democrats were expecting!

The Trump administration sent over documents on Hillary Clinton’s collusion with Ukraine in the 2016 election and the Biden Family’s massive pay-for-play with the Ukrainian regime!

Zing!



Rudy Giuliani discussed this major Trump troll on Hannity tonight.