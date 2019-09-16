Corrupt UAW BUYS California Legislation to Extort Companies

By

Tesla, UAW and $40-a-glass scotch

Dan Morain, whats Matters, CalMatters, 9/16/19

Tesla’s factory has been a focus of union organizing.

Federal authorities charged a top United Auto Workers union official with embezzling union funds on lavish trips with other union leaders to Palm Springs and Coronado between 2014 and 2018.

Who: Vance Pearson, 58, was arrested in Missouri on Friday as part of a corruption investigation into the union that began in 2015. Pearson was responsible for UAW efforts in California. Another subject of the investigation, Gary Jones, who was elected UAW president last year, previously oversaw California organizing efforts.

Why it matters: In 2017, the union lobbied the Legislature to include a provision in a major cap-and-trade bill aimed at pressuring Tesla as it sought to organize workers at Tesla’s Fremont factory.

CalMatters’ Judy Lin: “Labor unions got lawmakers to insert two sentences into a cap-and-trade funding bill requiring automakers to be certified ‘as fair and responsible in the treatment of their workers’ before their customers can obtain up to $2,500 from California’s clean vehicle rebate program.”

Democratic Sen. Connie Leyva of Chino argued for the provision in 2017, saying California shouldn’t want companies to succeed at the expense of workers.

Little did she know: In 2017 and early 2018, union leaders were in Palm Springs buying four-figure meals at LG’s Prime Steakhouse and Johnny Costa’s Ristorante, $40 glasses of 18-year-old scotch , and $1,720 worth of cigars at the Tinderbox cigar store, The Detroit News reports.

The Desert Sun added this detail: $20,000 in green fees at Indian Canyons golf resort.

Tesla, California’s only automaker, and UAW continue to battle.

P.S.: The UAW went on strike at General Motors plants early Monday.