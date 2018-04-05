Cory Huey (Son of Craig)—Crime Victim—Needs Our Help

By

I have known Craig Huey for more than forty years. He is truly a great American, Christian leader and conservative movement thought leader as well. He lives in the South Bay Area of Los Angeles County and is not shy about speaking up for our values.

Sadly, his 28 year old son was attacked, and shot, by a gang. He is lucky to have survived. But, now he has major financial issues. We as an extended conservative, People of Faith community, can come to his help. I urge each of you to prayer on this and then, if you can, donate to his fund. Donate here.

I will not make the political arguments here about police unable to enforce laws, laws are to relaxed and the ACLU can destroy a police officers life. This is about Cory Huey and our willingness to help a friend—even if we do not personally know him.

Please help.

Help Cory Huey—Gunshot/Gang Victim

From Craig Huey, 4/5/18

Dear Steve Frank,

Shelly’s-and-my son Cory was shot 5 times.

It was at close range.

It was by gang bangers.

Three of them tried to rob him.

What’s ironic is that a few days before the shooting, I was on Fox talking about the spike in crime and the lawlessness of shootings and other criminal acts in California.

I share this for two reasons…

First, Cory has now been in the hospital for about 16 days.

It’s a miracle he’s alive.

He flatlined … two of his arteries were shattered.

One of the bullets is still in him … he’s still got a long way to go.

But he’s talking … he’s recovering quickly, and everyone agrees it’s a miracle… even doctors who don’t believe in God.

I thank the Lord he’s not only alive, but it looks like he may have a miraculous full recovery.

But I do solicit your prayers.

Second, obviously Cory, who is 28, is not going to be able to work for a long time.

He’s going to have huge expenses…

A site has been set up for donations that will be badly needed to help pay for his expenses.

I’ve never ever asked for personal funds – only for help in spreading the word about our different activities.

But in this case, could you please donate $10 to Cory?

I’d sure appreciate it.

You can donate online by clicking here. All funds will go only to Cory.

Or if you’d like to send a check, please make it out to Craig Huey and make sure to write Cory in the memo.

Send checks to:

Craig Huey

21171 S. Western Ave, Suite #260

Torrance, CA 90501

Again, all funds will go to Cory.

Thanks again in advance.

Best wishes,

Craig Huey